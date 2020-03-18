Rob Kardashian celebrates his 33rd birthday and fans wish him well: see message from his mother, Kris Jenner

Robert Kardashian is celebrating his 33rd anniversary, and his family and fans wish him all the best during these difficult times in which we all live. Look at the message from her mother Kris Jenner for her birthday.

‘Happy birthday Rob !!!! You are truly the most wonderful father, son, brother and friend and I am very proud of you … you are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are a big part of my heart and I love you so much … love mom xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial, "Kris wrote in her post.

Someone said: Que Have a nice St. Patrick's Day in quarantine! 'Wash your hands'

Another follower posted this: ‘You've been through so much and every day you are stronger than ever. You really are my inspiration in life, an excellent mother. I admire you today and forever. Many positive vibes for you and your family! ✨ ’

One commenter wrote: ‘someone said,quot; remember when it used to be a meal "now it seems like he eats every meal. It was me, I said it! "and someone else posted:" I have seen it first hand that people gain weight due to depression. I don't want anyone expecting to steal better. "

Someone else said, "I love Rob … he needs advice and continues to get away from his family hahaha."

In other news, Rob was in the spotlight not long ago, when he finally managed to win in court, according to a Page Six report.

It has been revealed that earlier this month, Rob lost his emergency motion for primary custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna.

Ad

On the other hand, another civil lawsuit involving him and Blac's ex-boyfriend, Pilot Jones, was recently settled, and Rob received $ 45,000.



Post views:

0 0