Rob Gronkowski will host WrestleMania for two nights; it's not his first show of shows

WWE has found a job for newly signed Rob Gronkowski: host of what is now a two-night WrestleMania 36.

The retired NFL star will headline the promotion's main event on April 4-5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, it was announced Wednesday.

Both presentations will be closed to the public because mass gatherings are prohibited amid the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). WrestleMania 36 was originally slated for April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the NFL Buccaneers (and, soon, for former Gronk Patriots teammate Tom Brady).

Gronk is a rookie in wrestling commentary and has minimal television experience – he worked for Fox on his NFL studio shows. He officially joined WWE last week. This task could be in many ways, including on the side, but these are strange circumstances, so Gronk, who can be awkward / awkward, could fit in with the rest of the production. Fans who have watched recent episodes of "SmackDown,quot; and "Raw,quot; know what that would look like.

And, hey, he's already a WrestleMania veteran: He interfered in support of Mojo Rawley at Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, in Orlando, in 2017.

There will be many hours to complete a two-night production. That's a very good excuse for WWE to have Gronk to do multiple tasks at once.