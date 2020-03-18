Rob Gronkowski to host WrestleMania

%MINIFYHTML99e84784ed70e99df0b69e962387167711% %MINIFYHTML99e84784ed70e99df0b69e962387167712%

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Gronk will go to WrestleMania.

Rob Gronkowski, the retired tight end of the New England Patriots, will host WrestleMania in April from the WWE performance center.

WWE's annual big wrestling show, often called the wrestling Super Bowl, was originally scheduled for April 5 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home at Raymond James Stadium. WWE announced this week that it would transfer its card to the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida.

WWE will celebrate WrestleMania for two nights for the first time on April 4-5 from the performance center. Three-time Super Bowl champion Gronkowski tweeted that he would explain the new format and its role in Friday's live edition of "Smackdown."

Brock Lesnar is ready to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Gronkowski burst onto the barricade at WrestleMania in 2017 and hugged his friend and real-life fighter Mojo Rawley after winning the royal battle of Andre the Giant.