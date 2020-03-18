Rick Ross Ordered To Testify In 50 Cent Case Against Previous Law Firm

%MINIFYHTMLfd438ca7211159a0347636fcb0c66bd211% %MINIFYHTMLfd438ca7211159a0347636fcb0c66bd212%

Success creator & # 39; In Da Club & # 39 ;, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, alleges that law firm Reed Smith and attorney Peter Raymond sabotaged the proceedings of his legal battle with Lastonia Leviston.

Rick Ross has been summoned and ordered to testify in 50 centsThe ongoing lawsuit against his former law firm.

50 has alleged that law firm Reed Smith and lawyer Peter Raymond sabotaged the proceedings of their legal battle with Lastonia Leviston, who won a $ 7 million (£ 5.6 million) lawsuit against the "In Da Club" star after Post a sex video with her and a partner who has sex online and added her own comment.

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, claims that his lawyers' faulty handling of the case forced him to file for bankruptcy.

It also alleges that Reed Smith and Raymond failed to obtain the testimony and evidence from Ross, who 50 claims first posted the Leviston video.

While lawyers in the 1950s have been trying to subpoena Ross since last year (19), with the music mogul accused of intentionally avoiding trial servers in the case, a judge ordered the recording executive last week. last (March 11, 20), to accept the summons.

The judge also ruled that Ross should be deposed on March 25.

In a statement, 1950s attorney Imran H. Ansari told the New York Post gossip column Page Six: "Rick Ross has been trying to circumvent this statement since last year, and has not been presented to a hearing before a federal judge in Georgia last week. " We are pleased with the judge's decision to end his evasion by having him accept a summons from my client and testify. "

Reed Smith and Raymond have denied the allegations of the 1950s.