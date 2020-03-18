RHOBH season 10 trailer is juicier than anything you've read!

The Queens of Beverly Hills are Finally back!

ME! News may exclusively reveal the highly anticipated first trailer for season 10 of Bravo & # 39; s The real housewives of Beverly Hills, which opens on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m., and the drama looks even juicier than what you've read on celebrity news sites.

Returning co-stars Kyle richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika jayne (Girardi), Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Y Denise Richards will be joined by rookie and first African American RHOBH Housewife Garcelle Beavais, who shows that he can keep this preview.

"For me, that's kind of white people," Garcelle says in the video, before shading the other ladies during a speech at a gala. "I would love to thank my new best friends," she says. "Some of them, not so much."