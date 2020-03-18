RHOBH season 10 trailer is juicier than anything you've read!

The Queens of Beverly Hills are Finally back!
ME! News may exclusively reveal the highly anticipated first trailer for season 10 of Bravo & # 39; s The real housewives of Beverly Hills, which opens on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m., and the drama looks even juicier than what you've read on celebrity news sites.
Returning co-stars Kyle richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika jayne (Girardi), Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Y Denise Richards will be joined by rookie and first African American RHOBH Housewife Garcelle Beavais, who shows that he can keep this preview.
"For me, that's kind of white people," Garcelle says in the video, before shading the other ladies during a speech at a gala. "I would love to thank my new best friends," she says. "Some of them, not so much."
The trailer features a heated fight between Kyle and Dorit and a surprising admission by Erika: "I've never been with a girl. I've only been with a partner."
New friend of the cast Sutton Stracke Nor does he waste time getting into the drama. "Teddi, you're a little boring," says Sutton. "Are we supposed to be honest or not?"
Season 10 will also see the ladies travel to Rome for an extravagant getaway where women will shop and visit iconic sights like the Trevi Fountain. OG Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Fans will also receive the benefits of some former cast members: Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Kim richards, Brandi Glanville Y Eileen Davidson They all appear in the new trailer.
"You were a jerk on Twitter," Lisa Rinna says to Camille in a moment.
And then there is all the drama between Brandi and Denise. As fans will recall, rumors have circulated about an alleged adventure they both had (rumors Denise denied).
"She is not who she pretends to be," Brandi says in the video. Later, Denise says to the group, "I don't deserve this. That's a huge thing to say."
I cut Lisa Rinna saying to Kyle and Teddi: "So they screwed up."
Denise and husband Aaron Phypers Later he left Kyle's house as she cried, "Don't try to destroy my family."
Things apparently come to a head during a tense meeting between Denise and Rinna. "You sent a cease and desist," says Rinna. "Who told you that?" Denise asks.
"Oh, you're so mad," replies Lisa. Oh!
Check out the exciting trailer above! And scroll down to see all the photos from the season 10 cast and more information about the new season.
Don't miss the return of RHOBH Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!

