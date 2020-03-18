Reports on Gauri Shinde directing fake Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood and has been for more than a couple of years. The actress has some super hits attached to her name and is one of Bollywood's most profitable actresses. Deepika will soon be seen alongside Rishi Kapoor in the new official Hindi version of The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Not only that the actress also has the Dharma productions, then directed by Shakun Batra, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

The latest reports on the actress suggested that the new version of the Intern could be directed by Gauri Shinde, however, sources close to Gauri Shinde said: "The news about Gauri Shinde directing Deepika Padukone in the new version of The Intern is not true. . Gauri does not make remakes other than his style. She always writes her own scripts and decides the path for herself. "Well, we hope that an official announcement will soon be made as to who will direct the long-awaited movie. It will surely be a pleasure to see Deepika and Rishi Kapoor reunite on the big screen, aren't you in agreement?