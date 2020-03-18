Report: Bengals to sign free agent and former Vikings CB Trae Waynes – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Report: Bengals to sign free agent and former Vikings CB Trae Waynes - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Former Minnesota Vikings first-round cornerback Trae Waynes is headed elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to strike a deal with Waynes, who was a free agent. The deal is reportedly a three-year contract worth $ 42 million.

The Vikings picked Waynes with the eleventh pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He contributed to the team having one of the best defenses in the league with coach Mike Zimmer.

%MINIFYHTMLf32800cac57d61f139497413ce5b678611%%MINIFYHTMLf32800cac57d61f139497413ce5b678612%

Read more on Up News Info Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here