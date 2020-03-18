Rehabilitation Egypt: Edge of Addiction | Addiction

%MINIFYHTMLd626ab9e6fba378a21d0c5500554837b11% %MINIFYHTMLd626ab9e6fba378a21d0c5500554837b12%

A group of men embark on a journey to recovery at an isolated rehabilitation center in a desert oasis between the Egyptian capital of Cairo and its coastal city of Alexandria.

In recovery, they reflect on the events that brought them there.



They speak of poor health, ruined relationships, theft or loss of money, life-threatening overdoses, stigma, suicide attempts, and other challenges. While substance abuse is not uncommon in the Middle East and North Africa, it is rarely discussed as openly as in this documentary.

Group therapy is a key element of the 12-step recovery program (Screengrab / Al Jazeera)

Patients follow a "12-step,quot; program, a residential course that guides them through physical and emotional retreats and helps them lead more fulfilling lives.

After training at a rehabilitation center in England, Dr. Ehab Kharatt established a similar clinic in Egypt (Screengrab / Al Jazeera)

For many, their addiction not only hurts them, but also their families and loved ones.

But as they recover, they make new friends, reconnect spiritually with themselves, and find healthier ways to cope.

After a friend's death from a drug overdose, Hisham sought rehabilitation (Screengrab / Al Jazeera)

Through their heartbreaking stories comes hope; Several of the men overcome their illness and begin helping other drug addicts, working to end the painful cycle once and for all.

Now in recovery, Atef is a volunteer who helps other addicts overcome their addictions (Screengrab / Al Jazeera)

Source: Al Jazeera