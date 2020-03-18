Reginae Carter tells her fans she's quarantined and posts a video where she's twerking

Reginae Carter Tells Her Fans She's In Quarantine And Posts A Video In Which She's Twerking

Reginae Carter has just updated her fans on what she's been up to lately. She told her fans that she has been inside since she heard that "something deadly,quot; is lurking outside, and she dances in front of the camera as they will see below.

‘Quarantine day because I have been inside since I heard that something deadly is outside. 🥴 I'll delete it later, but have fun now haha! Who tries TikTok and quarantine? Ina ’Reginae captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please, touch that person who is in a dark place and you want to give up, who is depressed and hopeless. Let them know that they can bend but won't break! "

A follower posted this: ‘Are you going to send this to my phone and still post it? I'm taking you back to the streets 😖 ’

Someone said: & # 39; The motivation I need to get through this crazy ass week & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Me too 😭 I'm like friends couldn't come to find out where they've been … stores don't have any food and I'm not getting fast food because I know where they've really been we don't really know what to do with ourselves.

A follower wrote: ‘So yesterday you saw that little drama in the neighborhood? made me throw my damn joint. "

Another commenter said, “ Now she's 21, they've been doing too much, but let this girl live well. '' & # 39; and someone else said: & # 39; Now I'm going to let you have fun because we got stuck in this damn house, but you should be cautious … Beautiful 😘 & # 39;

Another commenter said: ‘Why are you labeling your father? Color️ @colormenae is 21 years old !!! 🙄 ’

Not too long ago, Nae impressed fans with some amazing photos that amazed them, praising her.


