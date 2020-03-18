Reese Witherspoon's nutritionist reveals how to spice up her pantry

So fresh and so clean.
Because many Americans choose to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, they are working from home. And we all know what that means: stressing over lunch, and not overdoing it with unhealthy snacks.
Making sure you have a stocked pantry and healthy, high-quality ingredients can be stressful at any time, so E! News is asking celebrities' wellness sources to bring tips to help you navigate the kitchen and grocery stores, whether it's someone who can compete in Worst cooks in America or a person who likes to think they are best friends with him Bon Appetite equipment.
Kimberly Snyder, a nutritionist and holistic wellness expert who counts Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Channing Tatum Y Kerry Washington Among his famous clients, he exclusively told E! The news that people should not avoid stocking up on fresh produce and listing the best spices and herbs to make any home cooked meal.
A New York Times Best-selling author and founder of lifestyle brand Solluna, Snyder also offered creative ways to get the most out of your pantry's essentials, how to increase the nutritional value of your dishes with easy and inexpensive adjustments, and revealed the clever way to buy make your purchases last for months.
He also shared a recipe for a delicious smoothie that you can make to start your day off right.
Buy in bulk: Many of the shelves contained dry or canned goods, like beans and rice, are empty, so Snyder suggests checking out the bulk containers to stock up on quinoa, lentils, and other dry food alternatives, which will also save you some money.
They make great additions to a hearty meal in a pot, like Solluna's red lentil and carrot stew, or a hearty breakfast, like quinoa and coconut cereal. Soup and stew tip: Make large batches at a time for multiple meals throughout the week, or freeze some for later when you're out of food.
Avocado toasts every day: Although you can't go to your favorite brunch right now, it doesn't mean you can't have your favorite dish, as Snyder recommends carrying both ripe and unripe avocados if you can and making brunch a staple with bread or wraps you can keep in your freezer.
Spice up your life: Focus on adding spices to your meals for flavor and nutritional value. An MVP to use is turmeric, with Snyder saying it is "a beauty food that is used inside and outside the body. Studies … have shown that the spice is beneficial when it comes to arthritis, gynecological problems, blood disorders , infectious diseases, cancer, depression, diabetes … the list goes on. "
Other spices to turn to in that package are cumin (which is excellent for digestion) and cinnamon (which is excellent for boosting immunity). Another great immunity booster is ginger, which you can add to your cup of tea or soups, and rosemary, which has antioxidants and can improve circulation and relieve muscle and joint pain.
But Snyder emphasized, "A little long ago! So be gentle,quot; when adding rosemary to your dishes, as it can dominate a dish.
Whole-grain foods: There is a reason why people are taking sweet potatoes, potatoes, and spaghetti squash, as they are starchy and nutritious vegetables that are an excellent alternative to refined options (such as pasta) that have a long shelf life. Think five weeks in the pantry and almost three months in the fridge. So if you see them, "Don't be afraid to stock up!" Snyder advised.
Treat yourself a little every day: Snyder offers organic dark chocolate as a way for candy lovers to satisfy their cravings without "overdoing it,quot; and revealed what it does to curb the chocolate call.
Tip: I keep my dark chocolate in the freezer, it keeps me from looking at it every time I open the fridge or pantry, leading to more bites here and there. "
Your daily secret weapons: Snyder recommended adding raw apple cider vinegar to your daily diet to benefit your digestion and help speed up your metabolism. After recommending drinking a tablespoon alone or adding salad dressings to it, Snyder offered this advice: "If a recipe calls for wine, you can try using raw apple cider vinegar. It will be a variation, but a much healthier one." And extra: more wine to drink!
Other underrated pantry MVPs are vegan protein powder (perfect for a smoothie packed with protein and minerals) and SBO probiotics for gut health.
"The best we can do right now is strengthen our immunity with more sleep and probiotics and elixirs," Snyder recommended as his top three things.
Don't be afraid to buy fresh: "I am concerned that people only have a lot of frozen food, that is not so good for them," Snyder explained. "It just isn't living, and obviously that's not ideal, so I think people are in panic mode right now and just fill their freezers."
And Snyder recommended another green that's not as trendy as kale, but just as nutrient-rich: "People don't realize cabbage is a great source of vitamin C either. It's really inexpensive, easy to find, and tough. a long time. hour. "
And if you buy more new options than you can use before they start to deteriorate, just freeze them! Today's spinach or kale you were planning to use in a salad could be the smoothie base for next week.
Speaking of smoothies, Snyder offered the recipe for Solluna's Glowing Green Smoothie, which is packed with fresh vegetables, fruits, and nutrients and can be batch-prepared and frozen.
"This is something that I have always recommended for busy people in general, food crisis or not," Snyder said. "So what I would recommend people to do is you can freeze it in three days at a time, and they are in containers so you can defrost it. That way you always have smoothies."
Bright green smoothie:
For 4 people
7 cups chopped spinach (about a medium bunch)
6 cups chopped romaine lettuce (about 1 small head)
2 cups cold filtered water
1½ cups chopped celery (about 2 medium stalks)
1 medium apple, cored and coarsely chopped
1 medium pear, cored and coarsely chopped
1 medium banana, peeled and cut into thirds
2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice
1⁄2 cup chopped fresh cilantro (stalks fine) * optional
1⁄2 cup chopped fresh parsley (stems okay) * optional
Addresses:
Fill the blender with 2 cups of water. Blend the spinach and romaine lettuce until smooth.
Add celery, apple, pear, and herbs (if using) and mix again until smooth.
Finally, add the lemon juice and the banana, and make your last mix.
Pour and eat fresh!
