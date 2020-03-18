Reese Witherspoon's nutritionist reveals how to spice up her pantry

So fresh and so clean.

Because many Americans choose to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, they are working from home. And we all know what that means: stressing over lunch, and not overdoing it with unhealthy snacks.

%MINIFYHTML0e24369faa1a7baf24daa8dec1518bb511% %MINIFYHTML0e24369faa1a7baf24daa8dec1518bb512%

Making sure you have a stocked pantry and healthy, high-quality ingredients can be stressful at any time, so E! News is asking celebrities' wellness sources to bring tips to help you navigate the kitchen and grocery stores, whether it's someone who can compete in Worst cooks in America or a person who likes to think they are best friends with him Bon Appetite equipment.

Kimberly Snyder, a nutritionist and holistic wellness expert who counts Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Channing Tatum Y Kerry Washington Among his famous clients, he exclusively told E! The news that people should not avoid stocking up on fresh produce and listing the best spices and herbs to make any home cooked meal.