Reese Witherspoon was almost Cher in "Clueless,quot; and I'm totally pissed

Definitely would have shot with these friends.
No doubt about it: Clueless It is a perfect movie.
From the fun wardrobe and slang of the '90s to the beautiful and immortal face of Paul Rudd, it's still, well, like I said, perfect.
But what if I told you that instead of Alicia Silverstone, a Mrs. Reese Witherspoon almost played the iconic Cher Horowitz?
"You know one thing that is public … is that I auditioned SO HARD for Clueless and I didn't understand it ", the Little fires everywhere Star told BuzzFeed.
"I did too!" revealed co-star Kerry Washington.
Yes, you read it correctly!
"That would have been different … we should do, like a remake …" Kerry continued.
"We should recreate a scene from CluelessThat would be a lot of fun, "said Reese.
Why stop at a scene? I say let's do the whole movie! Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as Cher and Dionne? Sign me up TF!
TV and cinema
