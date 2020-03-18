Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington are busy with much more than acting

Reese witherspoon She didn't see the opportunities she wanted, so she decided to go out and create them herself.
"Elections used to be done a lot for me," said the Oscar-winning actress. parade Recently. "About eight years ago, I made the decision to start my own company because I was not happy with the choices that were made for me and I did not see a place to exist within the industry that we had."
Kerry Washington could be related.
"As women, we can accept the idea that we are less important," said the Emmy-nominated star. USA Today. "We get caught up in other people's stories. If I am coming to my full power and living up to my full potential, then I am also serving the other people in my life."
Old friends now share the screen, about 10 years after they first met in Leonardo DicaprioIt is the house for a script reading that amounted to nothing at the time.
"So we decided to start our own project, "Witherspoon joked with E! News & # 39; Will Marfuggiwith a smile. "Our own situation," Washington agreed.
That situation is the adaptation of eight episodes of Celeste NgThe best seller of 2017 Little fires everywhere, which premiered on March 18 on Hulu, about the accumulation of misunderstanding, jealousy, class inequality, and adolescent trauma that precede the novel's opening scene: a house in the upscale town of Shaker Heights in Ohio that burns in soil.
In addition to co-starring as mothers on opposite sides of the economic divide, Washington and Witherspoon are executive producers, another banner raised in the multi-tasking actresses' continuing quest for more stories about women, created by women, around the world.
The path to bringing the novel to the screen began with Witherspoon, a mother of two, who immediately connected to the book when she read it.
"The way (Ng) describes motherhood, the way she describes, sometimes as a child, you connect with a woman who is not your mother, but she cares for you," Witherspoon said. "And I think a lot of people feel like this, like, 'Hmm, I don't understand me Mom, but that woman is so amazing.
"And I think the moment we started thinking about how we will bring this to life, we thought about Kerry," he added. "… And it felt like a perfect partnership, because it's so balanced. I needed her to take half of this production!"
It goes without saying that Washington, also the mother of two, one who changed the paradigm of women leaders on network television, playing the restorative politician Olivia Pope in Scandal and he also ventured to produce to have a bigger role in which the stories came to the screen: they got into it.
"We've really given birth to this baby together," the three-time Emmy nominee told E, who said she "dropped everything,quot; to read Reese's email asking if she wanted to collaborate. News.
Witherspoon launched its first production company, Type A Films, in 2000 and has since merged all of its tiles under the umbrella of the multimedia company Hello Sunshine, which it co-founded in 2016. She started as an executive producer at Legally Blond 2: red, white and blondeIt has been at it since long before the renaissance of television, let alone the advent of broadcasting.
Which, she acknowledged, has changed everything.
"There just wasn't a spectrum of narratives for women that I felt was representative of the world we go through and that our daughters are seeing in movies and on television," Witherspoon, who is also a star and executive producer (with Jennifer Aniston and a clique of others) the Apple + series The morning show, saying parade.
"The emergence of streaming and the confluence of deciding to start a business, I guess it was psychic. I had no idea that the whole world would open up for us, but it has changed my life. The ability to work with different storytellers, to be able opting for books and associating with other people that I respect and admire, who also have a perspective that is not my own, but that is just as valuable, has changed my entire experience. Now, mainly, I generate everything I do. "
Witherspoon has two streaming series right now, not counting HBO Big Little LiesWhich, of course, has been streaming since its premiere on the premium cable network (which will launch HBO Max for streaming only in May).
This is the first Washington project done directly for a streaming service, although he previously starred in and produced the movie. American son, an adaptation of the play of the same name that she starred in on Broadway, playing a mother demanding police responses after her son is pulled over at a traffic stop and no one can tell him what happened next. Netflix snatched it up for distribution after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.
Washington has called the decision to take Little fires everywhere It was easy for Hulu, inspired in part, the actress said, by the data-driven approach to Disney-owned service.
"They already knew where people would see me," Washington said at the Cannes Lion last June. "Hulu had data to show that it would be successful."
At the same time, he continued, "To really interrupt, you have to be willing to not only follow the algorithm, but also risk it. It's something people are hungry for … Let the data inform the risk-taking."
"When Scandal first appeared on the scene, people were talking about it being the first show in 40 years with a black woman in the center and people were calling that a risk, "Washington said." But now he's hard-pressed to light any network and not find a woman of color at the center of a story because we realized it's not a risk. "
In Little fires everywhere, Washington plays Mia, the single artist mother whose freest and most empathetic forms make her beloved with Elena's daughters, the woman whose clean house, played by Witherspoon. Her children become friends, and the longer Elena's children spend in Mia's cozy little abode and the more intertwined their lives become, the more Elena can't handle it. Meanwhile, Mia also has her secrets, naturally.
"You really begin to understand," Washington told E! News, "that in society we talk about & # 39; good mothers & # 39; and & # 39; bad mothers & # 39 ;, but it is much more complicated than that. Everyone is doing the best they can and everyone is fighting, and I think that is part of our task, kind to deepen our understanding of the challenges of being a mother and how it is really difficult to say that you are one type of mother or another, or a good or a bad one, that is all we are doing. better than we can. "
"And when you think of the years of lack of narration about the real The experience of being a mother, "added Witherspoon," (having eight episodes to tell this story is) really very rich. "
And she and Washington relished being together on that.
"I think we are in a really exciting place in terms of opportunities to partner with other women," said Washington, "but I also feel like this was a unique partnership, just because, I don't know, sometimes you run into magic, when you say , & # 39; Oh, this is someone I love to work with, who I trust, and I know we are improving each other.
"Perhaps as there is more inclusivity in the world of production, we can find other types of partnerships that serve us and balance us in some way. But I know that, whatever happens, this will always be special."
Little fires everywhere premieres Wednesday, March 18 on Hulu.
