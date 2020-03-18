Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington are busy with much more than acting

Reese witherspoon She didn't see the opportunities she wanted, so she decided to go out and create them herself.

"Elections used to be done a lot for me," said the Oscar-winning actress. parade Recently. "About eight years ago, I made the decision to start my own company because I was not happy with the choices that were made for me and I did not see a place to exist within the industry that we had."

Kerry Washington could be related.

"As women, we can accept the idea that we are less important," said the Emmy-nominated star. USA Today. "We get caught up in other people's stories. If I am coming to my full power and living up to my full potential, then I am also serving the other people in my life."

Old friends now share the screen, about 10 years after they first met in Leonardo DicaprioIt is the house for a script reading that amounted to nothing at the time.