Reese Witherspoon Condemns Journalist Judging Her For Not Talking About Her Assault Before

In a new interview, Bradley Jackson's portrait of & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39; talks about being & # 39; assaulted & # 39; and & # 39; harassed & # 39; during her days as a young actress.

Reese witherspoon she refused to stand trial for telling the truth in due course. Speaking about the assault and harassment she experienced during her days as a young actress, Bradley Jackson of "The morning show"she called a journalist who criticized her for not talking about her experiences before.

"A journalist recently asked me about it," recalled the 43-year-old man in an interview for the April issue of Vanity Fair. "She said, 'Well, why didn't you talk earlier? And I thought it's very interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things, and then judge them by the way they decide to talk about them."

The "Big Little Lies"The star shared her belief that everyone has the right to tell their story in their own time when they are ready. So, he admitted that" the shame [the journalist] tried to put me on was unrealistic, and then wrote about how selfish it was. not to mention it earlier. "

As for why he didn't tell his story earlier, Witherspoon explained: "There was no public trial 25 years ago when this happened to me. There was also no forum to talk about it. Social media has created a new way for people to express that I did not have. That is the great strength in power and numbers. "

"I think we have a lot of judgment and that is unfortunate because we are all tender in these new times," said the actor's ex-wife. Ryan Phillippe continued. "We're trying to find our identity. That's what I really like about & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39;".

Elsewhere in the interview, Witherspoon also shared a part of his mind when asked about the mixed signal women send out when using their sexy photos in articles where they talked about their own experience with bullying.

"Why should a woman sublimate her own sexuality, because that is not her responsibility, the way she sees it, right? Her sexuality should not be diminished because she is having a conversation about consent," she explained. "You should be able to be sexual, show your sexuality, because consent is consent, whatever happens."