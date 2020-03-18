Real-life prosecutor Linda Fairstein is suing Ava DuVernay, and Netflix says her career was destroyed.

Of all the things that are happening right now, Exonerated 5 prosecutor Linda Fairstein thought the time was right to hit Ava DuVernay and Netflix with a lawsuit for her performance in "When They See Us."

Fairstein filed the federal lawsuit today, saying he warned Ava about it before the limited series was released on Netflix. Fairstein claims he told Ava about his concerns about being falsely and defamatoryly portrayed.

Ava allegedly said that Fairstein had no right to object before watching the series. Once the critically acclaimed series really fell, Fairstein says that each episode she appeared in portrayed her as a "racist and unethical villain who is determined to imprison innocent children of color at any cost."

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Fairstein objects to how the case was described in the series, and denies that he illegally interrogated unaccompanied minors. He also denies asking for a raid on "young black,quot; thugs, as well as manipulating the timeline to fix the broker's violation of the five youths who were arrested.

In other words, Fairstein claims that her entire role was a lie and that she paid for it. She claims that after "When They See Us,quot; was released, her prolific author career was destroyed.

In case everyone has forgotten, Fairstein faced many consequences after the series. Her editor and agents abandoned her, she lost face and was forced to resign from the advice of various non-profit organizations.

Fairstein is suing Netflix, DuVernay, and his co-writer, Attica Locke, for defamation. It also calls for a public apology, removal of the scenes it calls fake, and added a disclaimer that labels the series as a dramatization and NOT a true story.

A Netflix representative told TMZ: "Linda Fairstein's frivolous lawsuit is without merit. We intend to vigorously defend When they see us and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series. "

We will keep you informed of any updates.