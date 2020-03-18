Readers wonder how to meet or repel – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

My two memoirs, "The Mighty Queens of Freeville: A Story of Surprising Second Chances,quot; (2010, Hachette) and "Strangers tend to tell me things: a memory of love, loss and homecoming,quot; (2018, Hachette) are available at your favorite bookshelf or library.

Today's "Best of,quot; column for 2010 revolves around meetings and coincidences.

I will be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: I am a kind and attractive man, but I am shy with women. So tell me: if I am at the market and an attractive woman approaches me and looks at the vegetables in silence, do you want me to introduce myself?

– Shy in Boston

Dear timid: Other shoppers may be buying food, but their instincts are correct; Supermarkets can be great places to meet people. Practice your technique to see what works best for you.

Unfortunately, the product section can make a nervous (or nervous?) Person inappropriate. Stay away from melons, tangelos, and cucumbers.

Introducing yourself may seem abrupt, but opening with a question can be a great way to start a conversation with someone.

You say something like: "What do you think? Do these peppers look fresh to you? I can never tell. A woman interested in meeting you will respond in a way that leaves room for you to follow up.

February 2010

