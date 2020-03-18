Readers wonder how to meet or repel – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

%MINIFYHTMLc384ae53a89ec75f4fc2344b5ede0b4d11% %MINIFYHTMLc384ae53a89ec75f4fc2344b5ede0b4d12%

My two memoirs, "The Mighty Queens of Freeville: A Story of Surprising Second Chances,quot; (2010, Hachette) and "Strangers tend to tell me things: a memory of love, loss and homecoming,quot; (2018, Hachette) are available at your favorite bookshelf or library.

Today's "Best of,quot; column for 2010 revolves around meetings and coincidences.

I will be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: I am a kind and attractive man, but I am shy with women. So tell me: if I am at the market and an attractive woman approaches me and looks at the vegetables in silence, do you want me to introduce myself?

– Shy in Boston

Dear timid: Other shoppers may be buying food, but their instincts are correct; Supermarkets can be great places to meet people. Practice your technique to see what works best for you.

Unfortunately, the product section can make a nervous (or nervous?) Person inappropriate. Stay away from melons, tangelos, and cucumbers.

Introducing yourself may seem abrupt, but opening with a question can be a great way to start a conversation with someone.

You say something like: "What do you think? Do these peppers look fresh to you? I can never tell. A woman interested in meeting you will respond in a way that leaves room for you to follow up.

February 2010

Dear Amy: I am a retired man of about 80 years. My wife passed away last year and I moved to a nursing home for company.

Although I am an "older adult," I still play tennis and stay in good shape.

Many women in my new home seem to be single and aggressive in finding a man. Several invited me for a drink and dinner, and then suggested that I spend the night.

Now, I have nothing against pretty women and I enjoy their company, but I don't want to start a relationship.

How do I let them know that I am not interested in a serious relationship without hurting their feelings?

God, some men I know might think they died and went to heaven.

– Without looking

Dear don't look: Based on their history and other stories I hear from the world of senior housing, I have come to the conclusion that the older generation really puts "life,quot; in "assisted living."

You may be misinterpreting the motives of the women in your complex.

Just because they come up to you and invite you to spend the night, doesn't necessarily mean they're looking for a serious relationship. You will learn this as you go.

If this type of arrangement is not to your liking (and obviously it is not), you should respond with a version of: "Dottie, you are a darling and the saucepan was wonderful, but I'm just looking for tennis partners."

February 2010

Dear Amy: I am 60 years old and have been single for 20 years. My best friend tells me that I am "crazy about men,quot; because I keep trying to connect emotionally with men in church, my favorite place to meet nice men.

My friend says I fall in love with every man who talks to me. He recently told me that he believes that men generally avoid me because I am too aggressive. I just like to talk to them and get to know them.

Yes, there are times when I have fallen in love with men. But when I tell a man, he runs more or less down the hills.

I think I have a lot to offer a man, but obviously I chase them away. I don't know how to proceed. Should I keep trying or take care of my own affairs in church?

– I need to know

Dear need: It sounds like you think you attend the Church of Heavenly Connections. So let's start with your description of your place of worship as "my favorite place to meet nice men,quot;.

The church is a great place to connect with people, but the main connection must be spiritual or community.

You sound like a stalker and, according to your description, you make people uncomfortable. You could work to understand your galloping emotions by seeing a professional therapist.

Church is not the place for you to practice flirting skills. Listen carefully to your friend's description of his behavior, and then ask him to help you behave differently.

She could be a good helper for you, but not in church.

October 2010

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)