Rasheeda Frost explains how Kirk's romance with Jasmine Washington and her loving son Kannon changed her marriage

Celebrity couple Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have had a very tumultuous love story that has been riddled with heartaches and scandals, but they are still together.

The famous due of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta He was heading for a divorce after it was confirmed that Kirk was having an affair with Jasmine Washington, leading to the birth of their loving son, Kannon.

Despite the scandals, the duo found a way to stay together and opened new businesses.

In a recent interview with EssenceRasheeda explained how he made it work saying: “The path can be very, very difficult. You must communicate and find a way to make sure you take care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends, and we've been through our ups and downs. Good times are really good and bad times are bad, but they are experiences. We understand each other a lot more and we're just making sure to make time for each other when things seem to be getting a little crazy. "

She went on to say, "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, everyone's life It is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have gone through the same thing and then it becomes a testimony. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." It was Painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

She added, "I go, to be honest with you, many times, people who talk about it could never wear my shoes. Many women haven't even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can't talk about decisions I make. At the end of the day, it's my life. And I never let anyone's opinion influence me in a direction. All I did was pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don't follow me and don't leave a comment. Something you're dealing with might be something I wouldn't deal with, but it's not up to me to tell you what to do. "

Ad

The couple looks stronger now.



Post views:

0 0