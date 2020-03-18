Raiders to sign CB Eli Apple – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The Raiders reportedly agreed to sign cornerback Eli Apple for a one-year contract. He has three career interceptions, along with 55 passes defended in four seasons, and will likely start alongside Trayvon Mullen on the Raiders defensive field.

The Giants selected Apple 10th overall in 2016, and then traded it to the Saints in the mid-2018 season.

%MINIFYHTMLdb7ed1c5c5780ce771165727058d5cc411% %MINIFYHTMLdb7ed1c5c5780ce771165727058d5cc412%

The Raiders ranked 25th in the league against passing, granting 256 yards per game.

The team reportedly agreed to reach an agreement with eight new players, six of them on the defensive side of the ball.