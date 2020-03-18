Quarantine question: Which MLB player would teach the hitting / throwing lesson of your dreams?

%MINIFYHTML8bd8c7e51b79e4dde8abbb7dae289bea11% %MINIFYHTML8bd8c7e51b79e4dde8abbb7dae289bea12%

It's Day Regardless of our global coronavirus quarantine stretch: I stopped counting after Day Two because it wasn't helping, and we all go a little crazy, looking for productivity (well, semi-productive … OK, not a total waste) ways to spend our hours at home.



Because it seemed like the right thing to do right now, on Tuesday afternoon I tweeted two questions on Twitterverse: If you could pick a hitter to give you a hitting lesson, who would you pick (past or present)? And if you could choose a launcher to give you a launch lesson, who would you choose (past or present)?

ok, quarantined baseball fans … If you could pick a hitter to give you a hitting lesson, who would you pick (past or present)? Y … If you could choose a launcher to give you a launch lesson, who would you choose (past or present)? – Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 17, 2020

FOSTER: MLB Should Open Treasure Filled Video File While Season Is Paused

The answers have not stopped coming yet. By Wednesday morning, over 1,000 responses, either direct responses or dating tweets, had filled out my mentions. Some took it seriously, and some of you had fun with it. For example, Bartolo Colón got five votes for the pitching lesson AND five votes for the hitting lesson. And, to be honest, that's what I expected, just to keep people entertained.

I did my best to count the votes, starting at noon ET on Wednesday.

I made as many votes as I could (Twitter stops showing all the answers at one point) using very scientific methods, as you can see. pic.twitter.com/cBl05G9iLn – Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 18, 2020

As mentioned in the tweet, I didn't count every vote because at some point Twitter limits the number of responses it will show. I'm pretty sure this little exercise didn't strictly adhere to the scientific method guidelines anyway. I feel pretty sure that the votes I counted are at least representative of the unknown votes as well. Loosely.

Let's see the breakdowns.

For the hitter who would like a hitting lesson, I counted 355 total votes, for 76 different hitters. Here are the top 10.

one) Ted Williams, 72

two) Tony Gwynn, 71

3) Ken Griffey, 21

4) Barry Bonds, 18

5) Pete Rose, 11

6) Chipper Jones, 10

7) Rod Carew, 9

8 (tie). George Brett, 8

8 (tie). Wade Boggs, 8

8 (tie). Albert Pujols, 8

We will simply call this a tie between Williams and Gwynn. The first response I looked at after closing the count was for Gwynn, and both have garnered multiple votes since then. These two boys were not only amazing hitters, but they were obsessed with the science of hitting and taught what they knew. Williams wrote a book called, surprise, "The Science of Hitting,quot; and you can buy it now.

Here's a Williams lesson, recorded in 1966 (move to the 6-minute mark).

And here is Tony Gwynn hitting.

Gwynn and Williams had great admiration for each other, as has been well documented. Here they are both sitting with Bob Costas, talking hitting.

Great, great stuff. Now to the hurlers.

For the launcher you would like a casting lesson from, I counted 303 votes in total, for 70 different launchers. Here are the top 10.

one) Greg Maddux, 105

2 (tie). Nolan Ryan, 19

2 (tie). Satchel Paige, 19

4) Bob Gibson, 17

5) Sandy Koufax, 15

6) Pedro Martinez, 14

7 (tie). Max Scherzer, 6

7. (tie). Trevor Bauer, 6

9. (tie). Randy Johnson, 5

9. (tie). Tom Seaver, 5

Maddux was, as you can see, the runaway winner. That is not surprising.

I love the two pitchers tied for second place. There were many mentions about Nolan Ryan's work with Randy Johnson, helping the left-handed flamethrower learn the control that brought him from the completely inconsistent to the Hall of Fame. And Satchel Paige, well, to hear him talk about pitching (or anything) would be amazing.

Here's Maddux on how he grabbed the baseball.

And here's Ryan on the same thing.

One more thing: I took the top four candidates and went back to Twitter to post a couple of polls. Here it is the batting poll and here it is launcher survey.

Anyway, this has been fun, baseball fans. If you have any other questions you'd like to see me launch, you already know how to find me.