PS5 vs. Xbox Series X – A complicated battle of SSD and GPU speeds

Sony has finally unveiled its PlayStation 5 specs today, and there are some surprisingly big differences between the PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Both consoles are still coming to the end of the year, and now we're starting to get a better idea of ​​what both Microsoft and Sony have prioritized for next-gen gaming. Sony has chosen different CPU, GPU and even SSD speeds that will affect the way the next generation games are developed for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

On the PS5 side, the console has eight AMD-based Zen 2 cores at 3.5 GHz each, compared to eight AMD-based Zen 2 cores at 3.8 GHz each on the Xbox Series X. Multi-threaded Simultaneous (SMT) enabled on the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's CPU cores drop to 3.6GHz each, so the difference here seems relatively minor on paper.

It is on the GPU and SSD sides where the PS5 and Xbox Series X really differ. Sony has opted for a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU within the PS5, which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23 GHz each. Microsoft has chosen a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU for the Xbox Series X, but it can achieve 12 teraflops of power with 52 computing units at 1,825 GHz each.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Categories Playstation 5 Xbox Series X Xbox One X Xbox One S PlayStation 4 Pro PlayStation 4 Slim Nintendo Switch Categories Playstation 5 Xbox Series X Xbox One X Xbox One S PlayStation 4 Pro PlayStation 4 Slim Nintendo Switch Price TBA TBA $ 499.00 $ 249.00 $ 399.00 $ 249.99 $ 299.99 Processor AMD Zen 2 (3.5GHz, eight cores) AMD Zen 2 (3.8GHz, eight cores) AMD Jaguar (2.3GHz, eight cores) AMD Jaguar (1.75GHz, eight cores) AMD Jaguar (2.1GHz, eight cores) AMD Jaguar (1.6GHz, eight cores) ARM Cortex A57 (1.02GHz, quad-core) GPU AMD RDNA 2 (10.28 teraflops, 36CU) AMD RDNA 2 (12 teraflops, 52CU) Integrated AMD (6 teraflops, 40CU) Integrated AMD Radeon (1.4 teraflops, 12CU) Integrated AMD Radeon Polaris (4.2 teraflops, 36CU) Integrated AMD Radeon (1.84 teraflops, 18CU) Nvidia Maxwell (0.5 teraflops, unofficially) Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR5 8GB DDR3 8GB GDDR5, 1GB DDR3 8GB GDDR5 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 825 GB (NVMe SSD) 1TB (NVMe SSD) 1TB 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB 1TB 500 GB, 1 TB 32GB Optical unit Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Blu-ray N / A 4K support yes yes yes Yes (video only) yes Do not Do not 8K support yes yes Do not Do not Do not Do not Do not HDR support yes yes HDR10 HDR10 HDR10 HDR10 Do not Ports TBA Three USB-A 3.0 ports, HDMI (output), optical audio, patented memory slot Three USB 3.0, HDMI (input), HDMI (output), IR, optical audio Three USB 3.0, HDMI (input), HDMI (output), IR, optical audio Three USB 3.1, one Aux, HDMI (output), optical audio Two USB 3.1, one Aux, HDMI (output) USB-C, microSD, 3.5mm headphones Weight TBA TBA 8.4 pounds 6.4 pounds 7.2 pounds 4.6 pounds 0.88 pounds Dimensions (in.) TBA 5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 11.8 x 9.4 x 2.4 11.6 x 9.1 x 2.5 12.8 x 11.6 x 2.1 11.3 x 10.4 x 1.54 9.4 x 4 x 0.55

Sony is using variable frequencies in both the CPU and GPU, which we normally refer to to increase clocks on PCs. However, it is a little different. In an interview with Eurogamer, Sony PS5 system architect Mark Cerny reveals that the console has a set power budget that is tied to the thermal limits of the system. That means the PS5's performance will vary based on the number of games that power it.

Sony hopes that by offering developers fewer computing units that run at a variable (and higher) clock speed, the company will be able to extract better performance from the PS5. The reality is that it will require developers to do more work to optimize games for the console until we can figure out how it compares to the (more powerful on paper) Xbox Series X.

Storage is where Xbox Series X and PS5 radically differ. Sony has created an impressive proprietary SSD solution that provides 825 GB of storage and 5.5 GB / s of performance. The Xbox Series X includes a 1TB custom NVME SSD, but its gross performance is less than half at 2.4GB / s. That could mean that load times differ greatly between PS5 and Xbox Series X, depending on what game developers optimize for.

Sony also allows PS5 owners to expand storage with regular NVMe PC drives, but there is a slight caveat. We're still expecting to see PCIe 4.0-based drives that match the bandwidth of what Sony has implemented on the PS5, and the compatibility could be complex given that Sony will need to validate that the drives will be fast enough and compatible with the PS5.

Sony's expansion means that PS5 owners should be able to purchase a fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive and increase console storage relatively easily. Microsoft is using a proprietary expansion card format for the Xbox Series X, and has partnered with Seagate to produce 1TB expansion cards for launch. We don't yet know the price of these proprietary cards, or how much PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives will cost later this year.

Sony has not revealed any further details on the software side of the PS5 today, nor how the games will take advantage of the promised real-time ray tracing. On the Microsoft side, we've seen a Quick Resume demo that allows you to quickly switch between Xbox Series X games even after the console has restarted for a system update.

We're also looking forward to seeing what the PS5 really looks like. Sony continues to keep the design of the console a closely guarded secret, while Microsoft offered a first look at the Xbox Series X last year. Microsoft also revealed the exact dimensions of the X Series earlier this week.

Ultimately, how the next-gen console competition will play out will largely depend on two things: games and price. Sony took an early advantage in PS4 sales thanks to a price of $ 100 less than the Xbox One. Microsoft has promised not to make that mistake again with the Xbox Series X, but none of the companies have provided any clues about the price at the moment.

The games and the underlying ecosystem will define the success of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sony has had a slew of exclusives on the PS4, and the momentum has left the Xbox One struggling. We are still waiting to know what types of games will be available at launch for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. Microsoft has promised to launch Halo Infinite along with the X Series, but will also be available for PC.

Microsoft's response to games may come in the form of the Xbox Game Pass and its subscription strategy. Clearly, Microsoft has been looking for a Netflix-style gaming service, and the company even plans to join Xbox Game Pass and xCloud game streaming together later this year. Microsoft has also been acquiring studios to create Xbox-exclusive games, but there will be no Xbox X-exclusive games of its own at launch.

How game developers respond to the power of both consoles will be important in the coming months. Games should make use of this new power, especially for load times, frame rates, and real-time ray tracing. We've only seen tech demos of how load speeds will work so far, but even if existing games get a huge boost in performance, that could be a big enough selling point alone.

Now everything points to the next few months as game developers prepare to reveal next-gen titles that will really show off what the PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of.