Professional Cricketers & # 39; Trust Partners With Sporting Chance After Rise In Mental Health Issues | Cricket News

Tony Adams, founder of Sporting Chance, with Ian Thomas, director of Professional Cricketer & # 39; sTrust

All professional cricketers will be able to access mental health support thanks to a new partnership between Professional Cricketers & # 39; Trust and Sporting Chance.

A record 85 PCA members, including 40 current players, were diagnosed with mental health-related problems in 2019, a sharp increase in 2018 (72) and 2017 (59).

Sporting Chance will now operate the Trust's dedicated Confidential Helpline which is funded by the Trust, a 24-hour, 365 days a year support network available to all PCA members, whether they are playing or retired.

The PCA already conducts gambling awareness workshops and offers support through the Thrive Mental Health app, among other services.

Sporting Chance founder Tony Adams, who believes that the impact of the coronavirus on sport and athletes could lead to an increase in mental health cases, explained: "Our goal is to make the world of professional cricket know what we do. and how they can access our services The main objective is to make sure that we can get the right help for the right people.

"We are not doing it for the Trust or for Sporting Chance, we are doing it for the cricket player who picks up the phone and needs that help. We have to remember that helping the person is our main goal."

Professional Cricketers & # 39; Trust Director Ian Thomas said: "For the past year or so, we have been working with Sporting Chance to provide educational and mental health provisions to current and former professional cricketers.

"The Trust is very proud of the support it has provided over the past ten years to cricket players struggling with mental health issues, and this partnership is another important step in that process.

"We look forward to Sporting Chance's extensive network across the country and beyond offering their support to our members after 85 record cases were diagnosed last year."

Sporting Chance now works in 14 different sports, extensively with organizations such as the Professional Soccer Association (PFA) and the Rugby Football League (RFL).