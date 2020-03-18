Princess Beatriz & # 39; & # 39; reviewing & # 39; & # 39; wedding plans amid coronavirus concerns

Princess beatrizThe May wedding may be off. Blame the coronavirus.

The daughter of Prince andrew Y Sarah, Duchess of York had announced his engagement with the property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi through a statement from Buckingham Palace in September. The two will marry at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on May 29.

%MINIFYHTML17097163530198fb918238ad651aeec011% %MINIFYHTML17097163530198fb918238ad651aeec012%

"Princess Beatrice and Mister Mapelli Mozzi are eager to get married, but are equally aware of the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks in current circumstances," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "In line with the government's advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for May 29. They are particularly aware of the government's advice regarding both the well-being of older family members and with large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception on the grounds of Buckingham Palace will not take place. "

"The couple will carefully consider the government's advice before deciding whether a private marriage could take place between a small group of family and friends," the statement added.