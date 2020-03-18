Princess Beatrix considers a private wedding and reception of the remains of Buckingham Palace

%MINIFYHTMLcb8547f0261a7464b9987b8e7527a73611% %MINIFYHTMLcb8547f0261a7464b9987b8e7527a73612%

WENN / Dutch press photo

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth II's fifth grandson has planned to exchange vows with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London on May 29.

Up News Info –

British royal princess Beatrice has changed her wedding plans for fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple had planned to exchange vows in the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace, London, on May 29, and then celebrate at a reception at Buckingham Palace, but the health crisis has forced the princess and her boyfriend to rethink everything.

A Buckingham Palace statement suggests the wedding could be cut, while the grand reception has been scrapped.

He says: "They are particularly aware of government advice regarding both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception at Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place." .

"The couple will carefully consider the government's advice before deciding whether a private marriage could take place between a small group of family and friends."

The news comes a day after it was announced that the Queen had canceled a series of events and was leaving Buckingham Palace to begin her Easter break at Windsor Castle a week earlier.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Duchess of Sussex has addressed the chaos of the coronavirus in a post on her Instagram account, calling for "empathy" and "kindness" as the world locks herself in to contain the spread of the virus.

"These are uncertain times," says his statement. "And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for the truth, for the support and to feel less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary."

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the front line or at home. Our will, as individuals, to step forward in the face of what We are all experimenting with COVID-19 is impressive.

"This moment is a true testament to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are affected in some way by this, uniting each of us globally."

Harry and his wife, who are locked away in their home in Canada, add: "How we approach ourselves and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important at this time."