Prince William offers support amid the coronavirus pandemic through video

Prince william He offered words of encouragement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while promoting the work of a UK disaster charity in a special video message posted on the social media pages of Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

In the clip, which marks the first recorded public and personal comments on the crisis by a royal, the Duke of Cambridge, 37, addressed efforts by the National Emergencies Trust to help those in need. The group has launched an appeal to raise funds.

"When and where adversity strikes, people in the UK have a unique ability to unite," said William. "The way in which local communities support those affected shows the best of our values ​​and human nature. The desire of the public to help in the wake of the tragedy must be managed and channeled in the best possible way, so the establishment from the National Emergencies Trust was very important. "

"I said at its launch last year that I feared the day it would be needed," he continued. "Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 outbreak, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped for. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists."