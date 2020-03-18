Prince William offers support amid the coronavirus pandemic through video

Instagram / Kensington Palace
Prince william He offered words of encouragement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while promoting the work of a UK disaster charity in a special video message posted on the social media pages of Kensington Palace on Wednesday.
In the clip, which marks the first recorded public and personal comments on the crisis by a royal, the Duke of Cambridge, 37, addressed efforts by the National Emergencies Trust to help those in need. The group has launched an appeal to raise funds.
"When and where adversity strikes, people in the UK have a unique ability to unite," said William. "The way in which local communities support those affected shows the best of our values and human nature. The desire of the public to help in the wake of the tragedy must be managed and channeled in the best possible way, so the establishment from the National Emergencies Trust was very important. "
"I said at its launch last year that I feared the day it would be needed," he continued. "Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 outbreak, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped for. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists."
He added: "It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channeled in the best possible way."
Earlier on Wednesday, William's brother Prince harry and wife Meghan Markle shared a message of his own support.
"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," read his post. "We need each other to have the truth, support, and feel less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the crisis. . scenes, on the front line or at home. Our will, as a people, to step forward in front of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is impressive. This moment is a true testimony for the human spirit. "
The coronavirus pandemic has led millions of schools around the world to close their doors, and some offer classes online. ME! The news confirmed that William and his wife Kate MiddletonThe older children Prince george, 6 and Princess charlotte, 4, will be home schooled for now.
