Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal hope amid coronavirus scare

On their joint Instagram account, Harry and Meghan Markle left a hopeful post for the world amid the panic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Page six appeared in the Instagram post calling for people to "empathize,quot; with each other and also to show "kindness,quot;.

Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, addressed "uncertain times,quot; and stated that now was the most important time for people to be kind to each other and show compassion and understanding. They added that the public needs each other "to feel less lonely for a time that honestly feels pretty scary."

As fans of the former royal couple know, they first announced that they would be leaving the royal family earlier in the year, and have been living in Vancouver, British Columbia ever since, before finally moving to California.

According to Meghan, the work done by medical professionals and other authorities has been "inspiring," and the way that certain people have stepped forward first and foremost has been truly impressive and inspiring.

In addition, the couple announced that they would continue to share information and resources for the public in need. While they have been doing their best to share productive and positive energy in the world, other reports have indicated that the former Prince has been struggling, especially now that he is so far from home.

A source speaking to The Daily Mail shared that Harry is concerned about his father, Prince Charles, 71, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently 93 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly moved out of Buckingham Palace earlier in the week to get away from the influx of tourists and other travelers. Windsor Castle, which is about 40 miles away, has fewer visitors and the Queen is less susceptible to infections in that area.

However, other experts argued that the Queen was not moving because of the coronavirus, but because of her usual routine in which she frequently goes to Windsor Castle for other reasons.



