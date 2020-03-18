Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be homeschooled amid the virus

Prince george Y Princess charlotte They are bringing their classroom closer to their parents.

ME! News can confirm Prince william Y Kate MiddletonChildren will receive homeschooling as the Coronavirus forces schools to adjust their daily schedules.

"Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Thomas & # 39; s London Day Schools has decided to switch to remote learning since Friday, March 20. As of this date, the plan for Studies will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and access their lessons through this system, "shared a spokesperson for Thomas & # 39; s London Day Schools. . "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they cannot attend school."

The statement continued: "In cases where families are unable to keep their children at home (those who are 'front-line staff' in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain Physically open until the last day of the period, Thursday, March 26. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our students during these difficult times. "