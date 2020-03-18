Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be homeschooled amid the virus

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Prince george Y Princess charlotte They are bringing their classroom closer to their parents.
ME! News can confirm Prince william Y Kate MiddletonChildren will receive homeschooling as the Coronavirus forces schools to adjust their daily schedules.
"Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Thomas & # 39; s London Day Schools has decided to switch to remote learning since Friday, March 20. As of this date, the plan for Studies will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and access their lessons through this system, "shared a spokesperson for Thomas & # 39; s London Day Schools. . "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they cannot attend school."
The statement continued: "In cases where families are unable to keep their children at home (those who are 'front-line staff' in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain Physically open until the last day of the period, Thursday, March 26. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our students during these difficult times. "
The announcement comes soon after. Prince harry Y Meghan Markle He addressed the Coronavirus on Instagram.
As they continue to raise a 10-month-old son Archie Harrison In Canada, the couple offered encouraging words for royal observers from around the world trying to adjust to all the news.
"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for the truth, for the support and for feeling less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary," the couple said. on social media. . "We often talk about compassion. All of our lives are affected in some way by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach ourselves and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."
The statement continued: "We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process, and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for each of us."
As for the rest of the royal family, many events have been canceled or postponed. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II She will be moving to Windsor Castle for the Easter period today, which is a week earlier than planned. The Queen is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period.
%MINIFYHTML1e400ba208e7c94043764ddbc0d6603c17%%MINIFYHTML1e400ba208e7c94043764ddbc0d6603c18%