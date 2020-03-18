Prime Minister of Pakistan: 'He cannot afford' closing cities due to coronavirus | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTMLb5dce59c54575d3f6f0a97433baf7f4211% %MINIFYHTMLb5dce59c54575d3f6f0a97433baf7f4212%

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his compatriots "not to panic,quot; amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, warning that the spread of COVID-19 was inevitable and that Pakistan currently cannot afford to pay. the economic cost of closing their cities.

Since Wednesday Pakistan has recorded at least 243 cases of the highly contagious coronavirus, most related to travelers who have returned home from neighboring Iran, according to government data. It is the highest number of confirmed cases in South Asia, compared to 147 in India, 44 in Sri Lanka and 22 in Afghanistan.

Citing an ongoing economic slowdown that has seen GDP growth projections drop to less than 3 percent, Khan said applying a city shutdown could create an unmanageable economic shock.

"We think that if we close our cities, then people are already suffering, if we save them from the crown (virus) on the one hand, on the other, they will starve," he said in a televised speech to the nation late Tuesday.

"We considered closing the cities when we had 20 cases … but I want to tell you that Pakistan does not have the conditions found in the United States or Europe. Our country has poverty."

In an interview with the Associated Press news agency earlier this week, Khan asked the international community to consider "debt cancellation,quot; for vulnerable countries that are dealing with the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the provincial government of Sindh province, where more than 70 percent of Pakistan's cases are located, issued orders to partially close public spaces in Karachi, the country's largest city, banning gatherings, closing parks. public and government offices and requiring all restaurants. to go to carry and delivery only.

Khan said he fears that the new coronavirus will devastate the economies of developing nations and warned richer economies to prepare to cancel the debts of poorer countries (BK Bangash /AP photo)

Essential stores and pharmacies to remain open, government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said.

Separately, the country's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to airlines on Tuesday, requiring that all travelers arriving in Pakistan as of Saturday have documentation certifying that they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

& # 39; We have to give our best & # 39;

More than 60 percent of Pakistan's cases can be traced to a quarantine camp established in the city of Taftan, on the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan province.

According to government data, at least 149 people tested positive after being released after a 14-day quarantine at that facility. Those in quarantine in the Taftan camp told Al Jazeera that his symptoms were not being properly monitored and that they were not being examined.

However, Prime Minister Khan defended the performance of the provincial government in Balochistan, saying that the area was very remote and that establishing adequate facilities had been a challenge.

"It is a very remote area, so the logistics, the search for doctors there was very difficult," he said, praising the efforts of the provincial authorities and the military, which helped establish the camp.

More than 800 Sindh residents who will be released after a 14-day quarantine in Taftan will be transferred directly to a provincial quarantine camp, the provincial health ministry said.

Pakistan, until now, has only officially reported one case of secondary contact spread of the coronavirus, and authorities said so far the cases have been limited to those with a history of travel to countries where the virus was detected.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan said the government had ordered additional fans for hospitals to handle the expected influx of patients as the virus spreads.

"This virus will spread. Please keep this in mind, we have to do everything possible," he said. "The way we are looking at the world, countries with better medical systems, strong hospitals and institutions, is rapidly spreading there. So know that it will spread here as well."