Premier League Reunion: What Could It Mean For The Rest Of The Season? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLea1ab2835681b07a8a72f43aab0d248d11% %MINIFYHTMLea1ab2835681b07a8a72f43aab0d248d12%







Clubs and Premier League officials will meet Thursday to discuss plans for the remainder of the season after the coronavirus outbreak.

Top-tier games in England are currently suspended until April 4, although that date is expected to be delayed, and Premier League chiefs will now hold a key meeting with clubs to discuss next steps amid the pandemic. .

%MINIFYHTMLea1ab2835681b07a8a72f43aab0d248d13% %MINIFYHTMLea1ab2835681b07a8a72f43aab0d248d14%

%MINIFYHTMLea1ab2835681b07a8a72f43aab0d248d15% %MINIFYHTMLea1ab2835681b07a8a72f43aab0d248d16%

Sky Sports News& # 39; chief reporters Bryan Swanson highlights the main items on the agenda …

When and where will the meeting take place?

The Thursday morning meeting will take place via conference call as there will be a UK ban on non-essential social contact and many were encouraged to work from home.

Sky Sports News This week's club conference call has been said to be part of the ongoing talks and discussions between the Premier League and the clubs.

Who will be there?

All 20 clubs will be represented at the call, led by interim Premier League president Claudia Arney. He was on the call last week, along with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, and Arney is expected to have a more prominent role in the discussions.

What's on the agenda?

This will be the first conference call to focus solely on the long-term implications of an unprecedented situation. Last Friday, all the clubs agreed to suspend the games until at least April 4, on a united front with the rest of English football.

The call will include expert advice and clubs will receive models showing various scenarios and their anticipated impact. Various options will be offered to clubs, but to start a discussion rather than making a decision on the day.

Will this season end?

Sky Sports News & # 39; Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; Resigned & # 39; at the prospect of the season being canceled entirely

That is the ambition of the Premier League, to resume the season and to make games play when it is safe and correct to do so.

Given the current uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, it is unlikely that we will receive a concrete response in the near future at this stage.

Will the season be & # 39; null and void & # 39 ;?

No other European league has taken that approach, so it would be premature to expect the Premier League to take the lead in such a decision.

Agreement will need to be reached on when the current season should end, at some point, but events in the world are changing at a constant rate and there is no immediate need to rush to any compromise.

Currently, there seems to be no appetite from most clubs to declare the season null and void.

Why not extend the end date of the season?

1:09 Phil Thompson says ending the season should be the Premier League's main concern when clubs meet on Thursday Phil Thompson says ending the season should be the Premier League's main concern when clubs meet on Thursday

The Premier League has pledged to end the season before June 30 "if the situation improves,quot;, along with all other European football leagues, but will only resume play when it is safe to do so.

Clubs will want to play all 38 games. It is cleaner and avoids a possible legal minefield.

"At first glance, why not?" Says a senior soccer executive when asked if the new season should start later in the year.

What's the rush to start the new season in August? Why not prioritize finishing the current one first?

Clearly, the Premier League would prefer to start the new season on time. But these are extraordinary times, and each scenario is likely to be considered.

2:24 Brighton defender Dan Burn says all footballers want to see the season ended and prefer not to play games behind closed doors. Brighton defender Dan Burn says all footballers want to see the season ended and prefer not to play games behind closed doors.

Why not play behind closed doors?

Public health will always remain the number 1 priority. Premier League clubs understand the need to resume games. But they also understand that the game will always be second after health.

Usually there is at least one ambulance in each game, in case of a serious head injury, for example. No club will want to put additional pressure on an already expanded national health service.

Until the pandemic is contained in England, it doesn't seem reasonable to expect games to resume, even without fans inside the stadiums.

How will the postponement of Euro 2020 help the Premier League?

3:19 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms the news that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021. Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms the news that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021.

The postponement of Euro 2020 would theoretically allow the remaining Premier League matches to be played over the summer.

The UEFA statement describes that there may be "possible limitations or drops to the current exclusive schedule spaces, which could result in mid-week national league match scheduling and UEFA club competition match scheduling. weekends,quot;.

He also mentions possible adaptations to the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds, which generally start in July for many teams.

How likely is the consensus?

0:48 John Barnes says this season must be over for Liverpool to be crowned Premier League champion John Barnes says this season must be over for Liverpool to be crowned Premier League champion

Each club has its own agenda, with different owners and financial models. It is normal for clubs to exchange different points of view. Determining the future of the season is as decisive as it seems.

On Tuesday, FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said Sky Sports News that "everyone's priority is to finish the season,quot; after the unprecedented postponement of Euro 2020.

Calling up clubs should show a sense of togetherness and do the right thing for the integrity of the game. The ambition is to resume the season and play games, but only when it is safe to do so.

Can players continue training?

Most Premier League clubs have closed their training grounds, and players currently work out physically at home.

Any update on subscriptions?

Some clubs have already canceled the sale deadlines for their tickets for the 2020/21 season, including Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

What about player contracts?

The clubs will be guided by FIFA, through the Football Association.

The governing body of world football has established a working group and talks are ongoing about player transfers and contracts.

A group of experts will consider whether to make "temporary amendments or waivers to player status and transfer regulations to protect contracts for both players and clubs and adjust player registration periods."

In other words, change existing regulations to provide greater flexibility.

Pedro and Willian have no contract at Chelsea this summer

Will it affect the transfer window?

FIFA is analyzing everything, but ultimately it is up to each association to decide what to do with its own transfer window.

In England and Scotland, the men's transfer window is scheduled to open on June 10 and close on September 1. In England, the women's transfer window is scheduled to open on June 19 and close on September 10, and in Scotland the women's window is only open in July.

But when does the season end, when does the new season begin, what happens in between, and how does that transfer window evolve?

Ultimately, it is up to those associations to decide between them. There is no supreme lord, in terms of FIFA, it depends on each governing body, and in this case it is the FA and the SFA.

Big decisions and big decisions to be made, but ultimately they will be linked back to the problem of records and the problems of player contracts.

Will the clubs discuss the financial impact?

1:27 Former England manager Steve McClaren says it is important for football clubs and authorities to help each other to survive the coronavirus crisis Former England manager Steve McClaren says it is important for football clubs and authorities to help each other to survive the coronavirus crisis

Yes, the best clubs in the game are expected to discuss financial challenges.

On Wednesday, the English Football League (EFL) agreed on a £ 50 million short-term aid package to help its 71 clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The Premier League supports the EFL with more than £ 140 million per season of & # 39; solidarity payments & # 39; and youth development grants.

FIFA will discuss a possible support fund and assess the economic impact facing clubs around the world.

FA officials are in talks with the government about how the game supports those clubs in crisis.

In the 2016/17 season, an Ernst & Young study found that the Premier League contributed more than £ 3.3 trillion in taxes to the UK economy, and its clubs supported almost 100,000 jobs.

Is a decision imminent?

The million dollar question. The answer at this stage is no, a decision on the future of the Premier League is not considered likely after a conference call. New conversations are planned next week.

There should be an update, at some point, on a revised date on when they would like games to resume. But that guide will only follow the ever-changing government advice.