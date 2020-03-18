Possible hidden scrimmage tape could reveal young LeBron James defeated Michael Jordan

This week an image emerged of LeBron James and Michael Jordan competing in scrimmage from the early 2000s, sparking an argument over how that showdown came about.

James was in high school at the time. Jordan was in the late stages of his NBA career and was approaching 40. There is no contest tape available, although it is quite possible that dust is collecting in an attic somewhere, so we can only imagine the duel.

While Jordan would have been the favorite, James had several advantages that could have given him an advantage.

Here's why there is a chance that LeBron got the best of MJ, even though he was still in high school:

There is a reason why a potential tape never made it to the public.

Michael Jordan was king. If you didn't want something to see the light, you didn't see the light. James hitting him in a game of punches, then, could have been quietly brushed under the rug.

James, of course, once tried to make a video of the camp disappear in which a high school boy immersed him. Jordan could have tried to avoid similar public embarrassment.

Or no video was taken. That is the simplest (but least fun) explanation. In 2002 (when the game in question probably took place), the video was still not as ubiquitous as it is now.

LeBron had springs

I mean . . .

LeBron had the size advantage

James had not yet reached his full body as a soccer linebacker, as evidenced by his slim arms in the viral photo, but he was probably taller than a Jordan 6-6 already. James is 6-9 now, although he may not have finished his growth at the time of the scrimmage. When he wasn't trying to jump on Jordan (or other opponents), he was sized to operate in the paint.

LeBron had supernatural passing abilities

It is important to note that this scrimmage was probably not a one-on-one battle. Jordan was still racking up 20 points per game in the NBA and fueled by an all-time great competitive spirit, but even if he had a personal advantage over James at his advanced playing age, perhaps James could have made up for it by whipping the ball around. the court to open teammates (who were probably in the league). The integrity of James' game is what made him so good even back then.