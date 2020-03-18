Porsha Williams is grateful to healthcare workers during this massive crisis we are in: "Not all heroes wear capes,quot;

Porsha Williams is just one of the many celebrities who offer their gratitude to doctors and all those who are dedicated to health. Look at the message he shared in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Someone said, "Awwww that's so sweet !!! We love you.❤️ 'and a follower posted this:' I hope Eugene stays healthy. On the front line as an ER doctor, he is at such a high risk. I pray for you and his family and all of us in health care right now. "

Another commenter posted the following question regarding what the previous fan said: "I'm confused here. Toya, are you a doctor, a nurse, or in the medical field? I thought Eugene was."

A fan said: ‘Thanks for posting this. We nurses are on the front line. Hospitals cannot close, so keep us in your prayers for God's protection. 🙏🏽 ’

Another Nurse Commentator: ‘As an ICU nurse, I LOVE this! Thanks for the greeting ❤️ it means more to us than you can know! ’

I work in a nursing home … every day I have to go to work with this in mind hoping it won't attack my facility 🤦🏾‍♀️

Thank God for them, I pray that they will not be harmed in any way or fashion. Without them, we have nothing 👏. I am very grateful for each and every one of them.

Someone said, "Awww thnx u Porsha for the recognition of my favorite housewife," and a follower said, "Thank you, sister. We are definitely on the front line during this crazy time & # 39; & # 39;

A commenter said: ‘They help temporarily. When they get out of government, they will never really be a hero. "

Another follower said: O Omg! This will be me, but I would love it. Just having to save people's lives and help. 🙌🏻 ’

Many people express their gratitude to doctors, pharmacists, and all who work together to combat this global threat.



