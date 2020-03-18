Porsha Williams is depressed by the news these days and shows fans what warmed her heart

Porsha Williams told her fans that during these terrible times, watching the news can be extremely depressing. He also told his fans that there is something that warmed his heart these days in the midst of the global crisis.

Apart from this, Porsha also shared her gratitude for some people the other day.

She is just one of the many celebrities who offer their gratitude to doctors and all those who are dedicated to health care. You should review the message he shared in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the message and video that Porsha shared on her social media account.

‘Watching the news can be so depressing and daunting, but watching this adorably warmed my heart 😍 Anytime … anywhere 😂❤️ #BrotherlyLoveandNews #Siblings, & # 39; Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "Lmaooo, these two were casually crawling on national television."

Tanya Sam wrote: "So cute, the youngest seems stubborn," and another follower posted this: "I couldn't stop watching this all day, they are hilarious."

Another follower said, "That's my governor, he's been playing hard these past few weeks." It is nice to see a more human side for him … although he is not the "favorite,quot;.

Another commenter wrote, "With all the things that are happening in our world right now that made me feel good," and someone else said, "OK, this cute or really brotherly anger. Whatever happens, it's great to see that the people are still human. "

One commenter posted this: "How the hell are they going to give the world a curfew that doesn't even sound good."

Someone else wrote: ‘Was it really a sweet moment though … it seemed a little awkward … haha? I guess it was fun being with each other, haha!

A follower posted this: "When he said, 'You have revealed the credibility of this entire interview, it should have ended long ago.' I was laughing out loud."

