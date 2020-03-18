Players can teach others how to survive social distancing

As Americans adjust to the loneliness of life during the pandemic, there is a pre-existing community that can provide an unexpected source of wisdom: gamers.

Yes, players. Often fired as pajama-wearing basement dwellers, video game players have spent years building and maintaining online communities. We developed and mastered the strange social phenomena of the Internet years before the rest of the world caught up, pioneering remote intimacy. And we have many lessons to teach the rest of the country on how to survive the current pandemic, in particular on how to forge and maintain connections while maintaining physical distance.

First, never do just what can be done on a computer. In so-called massive multiplayer online games, players often come together virtually to form clans and guilds so that they can help each other complete complicated missions and navigate the game's obstacles. A new game, or the launch of new content within a game, can serve as a kind of gathering for virtual families spread across the world. Clans keep private spaces on social media to share and coordinate, and players don't need to be active in any particular game to enjoy full membership.

The voice chat tools built into the games are especially valuable in promoting these ties. Our voices have immediacy, outbursts and everything, that text can never coincide. Video calls are more accessible than ever, and even those of us who have increasingly stopped using text messages should consider the value of the human voice, whether through tools like Skype or traditional phone calls.

And don't just catch up: ask for help when you need it, and offer help if you can. An experienced player never lets up on so-called side quests, parts of a game that at first glance may not seem like an integral part of the main quest, but may bring their own unexpected rewards. Designers often keep witty jokes and portentous snippets of narrative in these hidden corners, so we've learned to draw and treasure them. As in real life, most games are not a linear race from start to finish; they are sinuous opportunities to learn from failure and grow from success. Everything matters and everything counts, especially on the margins.

Even if you and the people in your circle of friends and family don't have immediate needs, be sure to include virtual meetings in your calendar. People can make time for fun more easily when they know exactly when the fun is happening, which is why teams of players schedule their forays and missions together, even when they are far apart. That's doubly true for online meetings, where everyone can't be trusted to log in spontaneously in a group video chat for long-distance movie night.

And beyond those scheduled events, be a daily presence. Online relationships are as real as any link between humans, but they differ from real life and can be particularly prone to inertia. You can exchange a look, a smile, a nod with your coworkers and neighbors to connect with them non-verbally. Online, silence cannot be distinguished from absence. If people don't hear from you, they assume you're busy somewhere else, and eventually they'll wonder if you're coming back.

And above all, relax. "Chill,quot; is the most important personality trait for online games, a hobby often punctuated by setbacks and defeats. You have to be willing to try and fail 50 times, or a hundred times, to achieve your goals. Groups whose members face each other in these difficult times do not tend to stay together for long.

Millions of people will be very frustrated and anxious in the coming months, so it will be vital that we stay level while helping others to do the same. If someone needs to vent, let them vent. They're probably not even looking for solutions, just recognition. A group of people who really like each other can overcome challenges that immediately frustrate groups that don't.

The commitment that comes with friendship is one of life's most precious assets. That, more than digital trophies, is the reason why so many people invest in online worlds. They want to connect with people, recognize their value, and reciprocate that feeling to others. The covid-19 pandemic is not a game. But the skills players have learned can help us survive and even thrive, as we try to keep our communities safe.

Palumbi is an author and game writer based in Sacramento, California.

