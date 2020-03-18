Player of first-name senators first in NHL to test positive for coronavirus

Senators announced Tuesday night that one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The unnamed player is the first confirmed case in the NHL.

%MINIFYHTML2be8700732057c3dc5dd4d6d6474062311% %MINIFYHTML2be8700732057c3dc5dd4d6d6474062312%

A statement from the senators said the player has mild symptoms and is isolated.

"The Ottawa senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had close contact with the athlete and is working with our team's doctors and public health officials," the statement read. "As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are asked to remain isolated, monitor their health, and seek the advice of our team's medical staff.

"The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority. We will continue to do our utmost to help ensure that our players, staff, fans, and the wider community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus. "

MORE: NHL Players Launch July Restart; playoffs in August and September

While the team confirmed a single case, The Athletic reported on Tuesday night that there may be more Ottawa players with the virus: "Several senators' players are believed to be ill and awaiting test results to determine how many have been infected, "according to The Report by Hailey Salvian and James Mirtle.

Senators completed a trip to California before the March 12 "hiatus,quot; from NHL hours due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. They faced Sharks (March 7), Patos (March 10) and Reyes (March 11).