Playboy Magazine Suspends Print Edition, Cites Coronavirus Concerns – Deadline

Playboy magazine has decided to suspend its print edition, marking the end of the regular publication of one of the most recognized newspapers in the world.

Men's magazine has struggled in recent years as founder Hugh Hefner died and the print advertising industry collapsed. Playboy briefly experimented with a "no nudity" policy before going back to its roots, but the Internet has created stiff competition for its once-risky offerings.

Playboy Enterprises CEO Ben Kohn said the COVID-19 outages were too much to overcome for the publication, which first appeared in late 1953.

"Last week, as the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic in content production and the supply chain became increasingly clear, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we have had internally: the question of how to transform our product printed in the USA " in a letter published on Medium. "We have decided that our Spring 2020 issue, which hits US kiosks. And as a digital download this week, it will be our final print publication for the year in the US."

Playboy will now adopt what it called a "first digital publishing schedule." the company said. Kohn left the door ajar for future printed products, saying that the company intends to somehow bring a printed product next year. But regular posting seems unlikely.

"It is not surprising that media consumption habits have been changing for some time, and although the stories we produce and the works of art we display are enjoyed by millions of people on digital platforms, our content in print reaches the hands of only a fraction of our fans, ”said Kohn.

Playboy has been on a quarterly print calendar since last year. Kohn claims that Playboy's business as a whole is strong and generates $ 3 billion in global consumer spending each year, with video subscriptions as a key component.

"In the past 66 years, we have become much more than a magazine," said Kohn. "And sometimes you have to leave the past behind to make room for the future."