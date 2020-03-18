Philadelphia Police: No arrests for drug dealers or scammers during the coronavirus!

Bradley Lamb
Drug dealers and scammers in Philadelphia are getting a free card to get out of jail in Philadelphia, according to MTO News.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Philadelphia police officers have been instructed to stop making arrests for certain non-violent crimes, including credit card fraud, theft, and drug trafficking.

The department said people who would normally be arrested and prosecuted in a detective division will be temporarily detained to confirm identification and complete the necessary documentation.

