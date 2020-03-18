Peter Whittingham: Former Cardiff midfielder suffers head injuries after fall | Football news





Peter Whittingham made over 400 appearances for Cardiff

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries after a fall.

The former England international U21, who ended his career at Blackburn in 2018, suffered injuries after an accidental fall from a pub in Barry.

"At around 10 pm on March 7, the South Wales police were called to a licensed premises in Barry," said a police statement.

"A 35-year-old Penarth man sustained a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at Wales University Hospital, Cardiff.

"At this time there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears that the injury was caused by an accidental fall.

"Investigations continue into the circumstances of the incident."

Nuneaton-born Whittingham began his career at the Aston Villa Boys' Club, where he debuted in 2003 and went on to make 66 appearances.

He joined Cardiff in 2007 and played in both the FA Cup Final and the League Cup for the Bluebirds, in addition to winning promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

Whittingham made 459 appearances and scored 98 goals for Cardiff, before ending his career at Blackburn in 2018.