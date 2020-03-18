Home Local News People turn Christmas lights back on as a sign of hope amid...

People turn Christmas lights back on as a sign of hope amid fears of the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>People turn Christmas lights back on as a sign of hope amid fears of the coronavirus - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLdf483aff080c9905d690397acb04933411% %MINIFYHTMLdf483aff080c9905d690397acb04933412%
(Local Up News Info) – With so many isolated people inside their homes, some residents are turning their Christmas lights back on as a sign of hope amid fears of the coronavirus.

According to CNN and House Beautiful, the nation appears to be accepting a call on the internet for those twinkling, colorful lights to be on display again to lift their spirits during these dark times.

Lane Grindle, announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted a message on Twitter over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTMLdf483aff080c9905d690397acb04933413%%MINIFYHTMLdf483aff080c9905d690397acb04933414%

What if we turn our Christmas lights back on? So we could get in the car and drive and look at them. It seems a fair activity of social distancing ”, he wrote.

Dozens responded enthusiastically, with some people sharing photos of the lights in their home or that of their neighbors.

A 10-year-old boy in In Cumberland, Rhode Island, convinced his parents to turn the Christmas lights back on.

"Hi Dad, can we turn on the Christmas lights?" Holly Griffin says her son asked her husband. "I want something to look at."

Amanda Boudreaux in Louisiana responded to Mike Griffin's tweet saying she turned on the Christmas lights at 1 a.m. after reading about it and encouraged others in his community to do the same.

%MINIFYHTMLdf483aff080c9905d690397acb04933417%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©