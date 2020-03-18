People turn Christmas lights back on as a sign of hope amid fears of the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

– With so many isolated people inside their homes, some residents are turning their Christmas lights back on as a sign of hope amid fears of the coronavirus.

According to CNN and House Beautiful, the nation appears to be accepting a call on the internet for those twinkling, colorful lights to be on display again to lift their spirits during these dark times.

Lane Grindle, announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted a message on Twitter over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTMLa127a2cdd7647858b5fdfb91f9050cc611% %MINIFYHTMLa127a2cdd7647858b5fdfb91f9050cc612%

What if we turn our Christmas lights back on? So we could get in the car and drive and look at them. It seems a fair activity of social distancing ”, he wrote.

What if we all turn our Christmas lights back on? So we could get in the car and drive and look at them. It seems a fair activity of social distancing. – Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

Dozens responded enthusiastically, with some people sharing photos of the lights in their home or that of their neighbors.

Today some of my neighbors decided that we needed a little more light in this dark weather and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it makes you smile like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj – Nadine (@ NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

A 10-year-old boy in In Cumberland, Rhode Island, convinced his parents to turn the Christmas lights back on.

"Hi Dad, can we turn on the Christmas lights?" Holly Griffin says her son asked her husband. "I want something to look at."

Watson Louisiana on board! I put this up around 1am CST after reading your tweet in an article. I shared it on tons of community group pages and there are even more people on board! Tomorrow we will hang our other lights! ❤️ this! pic.twitter.com/W1Cudv4Ml4 – Amanda Boudreaux (@ Aboudreaux13) March 18, 2020

Amanda Boudreaux in Louisiana responded to Mike Griffin's tweet saying she turned on the Christmas lights at 1 a.m. after reading about it and encouraged others in his community to do the same.