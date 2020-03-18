People put up Christmas lights to spread joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic

@hcj_home, Heather Johnson
A brilliant idea, indeed!
With the course Coronavirus In a worldwide pandemic, people have been spreading joy in a simple but inspiring way: Christmas lovers are decorating their homes with festive lights.
So is! Christmas has come early, and it's lighting People's mood during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many have turned to social media to share their decorations, ranging from colored lights hanging from windows and doors to creating shapes with their lights. For example, one person created a heart that hung outside their balcony for all to see.
"Today I saw something posted on this topic and I couldn't stop thinking about how something as small as Christmas lights can lift people's spirits during such a difficult time." Heather Johnson, who joined in the fun and shared her decorations on Instagram, she told E! News. "It's something that easy (and beautiful) houses can do to show hope for each other … for our world, really!"
Another person told us that they saw this festive idea as an opportunity to "show love and mutual support."
"I saw the trend on Twitter today and wanted to be a part of it." Carson jean expressed "I feel the lights are a reminder that we are all in this together and that we will come out of this stronger than ever. I hope everyone participates in the #lightsforlife trend to show love and support for one another."
And because people practice social distancing, that doesn't mean you have to leave your home to see people's decorations. You can still absorb that holiday cheer by scrolling through Twitter and Instagram, where many share their lit homes.
According to some, this special and moving action is called "Lights For Life,quot;, which you can easily search for on your favorite social media platforms.
"You don't have to break the insulation to look at people's lights." Sarah Bang He explained and shared the candid design he made with his own lights. "Since I was home anyway, it didn't take much effort on my part to turn on some lights to cheer people up and give them hope. I wanted to send some love and light to the world, so I made a heart."
So if you could use a little encouragement during this time, you can join in the fun and decorate your home or scroll through your Twitter and Instagram account!
