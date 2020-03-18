People put up Christmas lights to spread joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic

A brilliant idea, indeed!

With the course Coronavirus In a worldwide pandemic, people have been spreading joy in a simple but inspiring way: Christmas lovers are decorating their homes with festive lights.

So is! Christmas has come early, and it's lighting People's mood during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many have turned to social media to share their decorations, ranging from colored lights hanging from windows and doors to creating shapes with their lights. For example, one person created a heart that hung outside their balcony for all to see.

"Today I saw something posted on this topic and I couldn't stop thinking about how something as small as Christmas lights can lift people's spirits during such a difficult time." Heather Johnson, who joined in the fun and shared her decorations on Instagram, she told E! News. "It's something that easy (and beautiful) houses can do to show hope for each other … for our world, really!"