Patriots reportedly sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd

The Patriots are signing 27-year-old wide receiver Damiere Byrd for a one-year contract, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. reported Tuesday in the afternoon.

Byrd – 5 foot 9 inches, 180 pounds – caught 32 passes for 359 yards and a touchdown as a member of the Arizona Cardinals last season. He averaged 7.8 yards per goal and 11.2 yards per reception. His 69.6 catch percentage ranked second among Arizona wide receivers with at least 10 targets, behind Pharoh Cooper. Bryd was also used on special teams, returning four kicks for 59 yards.

Before signing with the Cardinals in March 2019, Byrd played three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. In 17 games during those three years, Bryd caught a total of 12 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 12 punts and 10 kickoffs, including a 103-yard comeback kick for a touchdown in 2017.

As a rookie, Bryd divided his time between Carolina's practice team and the 53-man roster.

His second and third seasons were thwarted by injury. In a game against the Patriots in October 2017, Byrd broke his left arm in a reverse play. He was placed on the disabled reserve, but returned to action after being activated to the active list eight weeks later. Bryd then suffered a lower leg injury in December and was placed in the injured reserve. The following year, in November 2018, Bryd suffered a broken arm and was placed in the injured reserve that ends the season.

Byrd, an undrafted free agent from South Carolina in 2015, was also a sprinter for the college athletics team. On South Carolina pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds on the grass.