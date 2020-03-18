Patriots are reportedly trading Duron Harmon to Lions

%MINIFYHTML771db1994978f9af42a7b5f6a6ad75dd11% %MINIFYHTML771db1994978f9af42a7b5f6a6ad75dd12%

The Patriots have switched Duron Harmon's safety to the Detroit Lions, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. reported Wednesday afternoon.

Harmon joins linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive end Trey Flowers as former patriots to meet with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who served as New England defensive coordinator for six seasons. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton also reportedly plans to leave the Patriots for the Lions, although Shelton never played for Patricia.

By trading Harmon, the Patriots have saved $ 4.5 million in capitalization space.

This story will be updated.