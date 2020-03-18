Passengers still complain about overcrowding at MBTA despite schedule change

The MBTA modified its reduced schedule for the Wednesday morning trip after passengers complained of overcrowding on Tuesday, the day the new schedule took effect.

"As we continue to monitor the situation, we are making adjustments to ensure that we can provide essential travel services in the safest possible way," MBTA CEO Steve Poftak said in a press release on Tuesday.

The MBTA Announced their hours are reduced on Monday after consulting with public health officials.

But the trip on Tuesday morning complaints produced of the passengers that some trains were full, and a photo of the Blue Line showed a narrow train carriage that only had space to stand.

Additional Blue Line trains were planned to be added Wednesday, plus more trains for Branch E of the Green Line to serve the Longwood Medical Area, especially between Prudential and Heath Street, according to a press release from T.

Buses are planned to operate on Saturday hours, but more are planned to be added in the morning due to reports of "heavy passengers." Route 710 was planned to pick up a typical weekday schedule on Wednesday, and routes 7, 501 and 504 were planned to run on a "modified,quot; weekday schedule. Some express routes (325, 326, 351, 352, and 354) were planned to continue on a typical weekday schedule.

The commuter train continues to operate at reduced hours, but these "are being modified to accommodate specific periods of peak travel and at the same time offer options for off-peak travel throughout the day," the T said in the statement.

The Mattapan car is still planned to run on a schedule of every 12 to 26 minutes. The ferry service remains canceled and the RIDE continues to operate normally.

"The MBTA encourages RIDE clients to plan their trips accordingly and follow the guidance of public health officials while maintaining close contact with older adults or people with underlying health problems," the statement said.

But even with the updated schedule, passengers still complained of overcrowding on the Blue Line and some buses on Wednesday morning.

The Haymarket video on Wednesday morning showed full buses of Route 111 leaving passengers.

"Full at 6 in the morning on the Blue Line train again," Brian Bethell said on Twitter. Bethell had also shared a photo of the Blue Line that was packed on Tuesday. "Today I got to Beachmont before it was full."

However, not all trains on all lines seemed to be full. Thomas Sullivan posted a photo of an empty Red Line car around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.