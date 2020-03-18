Parents Adapt to Teaching Children from Home: News, Sports, Weather, Traffic, and the Best of LA / OC

%MINIFYHTML6ce47de4827e4697d98ba7c40171ee8b11% %MINIFYHTML6ce47de4827e4697d98ba7c40171ee8b12%

Core Sports Feature: Ireland's boxing brothers seek to keep a perfect record in Los AngelesA pair of brothers, both undefeated boxers, from Ireland have brought their talents to Los Angeles in hopes of continuing their perfect records, but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed those plans. Kristin Smith has the story. 17 minutes ago

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (March 17)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 18 minutes ago

Parents adapt to teaching children from homeAs children across the country continue to learn from home in the midst of school closings, parents are adjusting to the new structure and their role as teachers. 26 minutes ago

Woodland Hills Pub fights for coronavirus-related closuresIt may be St. Patrick's Day, but the Pickwick Pub in Woodland Hills was struggling Tuesday to keep its doors open as restrictions on meetings and service increased in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 30 minutes ago

Grocery store delivery options temporarily stagnate due to increased demandPeople trying to order groceries online have received messages saying delivery options are temporarily unavailable due to an increase in demand. 38 minutes ago

2 On your side: Relief for tenants, homeowners affected by the coronavirus pandemicWhat options are there for tenants and landlords struggling to pay monthly bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic? Kristine Lazar reports. 39 minutes ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (March 17)The latest news, weather and sports. 51 minutes ago

Coronavirus: LAUSD to Open 60 Grab & Go Food Centers for FamiliesThe Los Angeles Unified School District has established 60 Grab & Go Food Centers amid recent developments in the global coronavirus pandemic. 1 hour before

San Bernardino County Reports Confirmation of Third Coronavirus Case, Orders Cancellation of All MeetingsSan Bernardino on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of all meetings, regardless of size, within the county from Wednesday to at least April 6. The county also announced its third confirmed case of coronavirus. 3 hours ago

Orange County prohibits all public and private meetings, including work, outside the individual homeOrange County officials took unprecedented action Tuesday by banning all public and private gatherings beyond single-home gatherings as jurisdictions around the world fight the spread of the coronavirus. 5 hours ago

Coronavirus: 50 additional confirmed cases in Los Angeles CountyLos Angeles County health officials reported 50 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 144. 5 hours ago

Local doctor answers questions about coronavirusDr. Jeff Toll gives an update on the Coronavirus. 7 hours ago

President Trump outlines steps to help individuals and businesses amid the coronavirus outbreakOne of those steps could include a $ 1,000 check sent to each American. DeMarco Morgan reports. 9 hours ago

Max Brooks Launches PSA on Social Alienation with Comedy Legend Dad Mel BrooksMax Brooks pointed out that if he contracted the coronavirus, he could pass it on to his father and end a generation of comedy legends. DeMarco Morgan reports. 9 hours ago

Union distributes food to help hospitality workersWith so many entertainment venues closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of workers do not have a salary. Jake Reiner reports. 10 hours ago

Northgate Markets Establishes Senior Shopping Time at 41 LocationsThe supermarket chain says they will extend this courtesy to seniors and disabled customers indefinitely. Tina Patel reports. 10 hours ago

School districts that ensure students are fed during coronavirus shutdownThroughout Southern California, school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch to students on the go. Kara Finnstrom reports. 10 hours ago

Infectious Diseases Specialist: COVID-19 spreads like the common cold, but is more deadlyDr. Loren Miller spoke to DeMarco Morgan about the difference between the coronavirus and the flu. 14 hours ago

Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills shuts downMuch of Beverly Hills is crouched in the effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Sandra Mitchell reports. 14 hours ago

Disappointed hoarding as officials say there is no food shortageBuyers are urged not to stockpile items, but are also cautioned to prepare to stay home for an extended period of time. Jake Reiner reports. 14 hours ago

Northgate Markets will indefinitely offer early shopping hours for seniorsAll 41 supermarket locations will open early just for seniors to shop and stock up on necessities. Tina Patel reports. 14 hours ago

LAUSD Scraps Family Resource Center Fast Food PlanThe district had initially planned to allow students to meet, study, and socialize with others at these centers. Kara Finnstrom reports. 14 hours ago