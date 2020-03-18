Paige Bueckers named Miss Basketball 2020 Minnesota – Up News Info

– An official announcement was made Tuesday night that was not a surprise.

Paige Bueckers of Hopkins High School was named Miss Basketball Minnesota.

"Especially at Hopkins, there have been a lot of Miss Basketball winners, so for me to be there and win that award is fair, it's all I've ever dreamed of, and I wanted to win Miss Basketball since I was a little kid." Bueckers said.

Her team won again last Thursday in the semifinals of the Minnesota State Women's Basketball Tournament. Then on Friday, the team received the news that there would be no championship game. The tournament was canceled due to the threat of COVID-19.

"Lots of tears. We were all upset that we couldn't finish, "Bueckers said." We've been together through time. I've had people in my house. "

Bueckers was honored as McDonalds All-American this year, but there won't be a game this year either.

Her Miss Basketball honor came as no surprise to anyone, especially her hall of fame head coach Brian Cosgriff, who has trained many in the elite.

"She is the best I have ever had, and we have had some excellent ones," said Cosgriff.

She will always feel a little disturbed because the search to repeat and go undefeated was not carried out.

"It still doesn't seem real. Just not being able to go out, I just feel unfinished, like my high school career, I still have something to do," Bueckers said.

What it did was everything else, including creating a buzz and a mark.

"It's not about what you accomplish. It's about what you accomplish with others," said Cosgriff. “And she was very close with her teammates and coaches, and with the whole community, actually. I've never seen anything like that in terms of followers. "

And they can't take that away from a high school career and a bright light that was like a basketball kite.

"We want to do everything together, and it was one of the most fun experiences I've ever had, just building relationships and experiences here," Bueckers said. “Nothing is like high school basketball. I will miss him very much. "