Padraig Harrington expects Ryder Cup 2020 to continue as planned | Golf News

%MINIFYHTMLf0d664018c3ce34fc964451bdc6f432911% %MINIFYHTMLf0d664018c3ce34fc964451bdc6f432912%









%MINIFYHTMLf0d664018c3ce34fc964451bdc6f432913% %MINIFYHTMLf0d664018c3ce34fc964451bdc6f432914%







2:32



Take a look at the best photos from the last day of the Ryder Cup 2018 at Le Golf National

Take a look at the best photos from the last day of the Ryder Cup 2018 at Le Golf National

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has played down speculation that this year's contest will be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf0d664018c3ce34fc964451bdc6f432915% %MINIFYHTMLf0d664018c3ce34fc964451bdc6f432916% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Several organizations reported on Tuesday that the biennial event, scheduled for September 25-27, was to be delayed by one year due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19.

Ryder Cup Europe and Ryder Cup Team USA published statements on social networks He described the news as "inaccurate," while Harrington confirmed that there are currently no plans to change the date of the contest.

Speaking to Today FM, Harrington said: "September is a long way off, so there is no change in the situation at the moment. I know there have been some rumors and they had to issue a statement to say there has been no change, but Definitely there is no change.

"I'm in these things. Normally you're looking at & # 39; an anonymous source says this … & # 39; but now that I'm in, you say & # 39; wow, they really are made-up things & # 39 ;.

The European team won 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National in 2018

"There was a big announcement (on Tuesday) from the PGA Tour about the events canceled until May and now the PGA Championship has also been postponed, so that's what they've come up to mid-May is where I've taken action for."

How the 1999 Ryder Cup was Won Live

The first two men's races of the year of the year, the Masters and the US PGA Championship. The US has already been postponed due to the outbreak, while the PGA Tour has been canceled until May 21 at the earliest.