Orange County prohibits all public and private meetings, including work, outside the individual home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County officials took unprecedented action Tuesday by banning all public and private gatherings beyond single-home gatherings as jurisdictions around the world fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The county health director, Dr. Nicole Quick, issued the order with immediate effect prohibiting "all public and private meetings of any number of people, including in workplaces, that take place outside a home or living space "

The order does not prohibit members of any household or dwelling unit from meeting and will remain in effect until March 31.

Applies to all "professional, social and community gatherings,quot; outside of an "essential activities,quot; list, which includes healthcare infrastructure, first aid and emergency personnel, supermarkets, TV, radio and media services, plumbers, laundries and restaurants. and bars.

Restaurants and other food service facilities may only provide delivery or delivery services. "Social distancing,quot;, the current practice of keeping approximately six feet of distance from all people, will be required for all those who collect food on site.

After the health order went into effect, the historic and bustling Old Towne Orange was virtually empty as bars, restaurants, and other nonessential businesses closed their doors.

"You know, we want to be smart and take precautions," said Tustin resident Paul Stebner.

Still, Stebner and his wife, Marnie, are not on board with the OC health officer's order prohibiting public and private meetings of any number.

"It just went a little too far," said Marnie.

The order is also hurting OC companies. O'Hara's Pub had to close on St. Patrick's Day because it does not sell food.

"Closing is no fun, by no means," said manager Jason Gardner. "(It's) horrible, because I have employees and I care about them."

Many employees, who already live paycheck to paycheck, will be out of work for at least two weeks.

"I have a little money saved, but I was saving that money for a real emergency," said Nicholas Lacava, a doorman for O & # 39; Hara.

Signs in many storefronts announce the temporary closure of businesses, but some wonder if banning public meetings will fail and lead to more panic buying.

At Ralph’s in Orange, people had to queue outside on Tuesday night. The grocery store only allowed 25 homes every 10 minutes.

The order is enforceable by the police and sheriff's officers.

"We recognize that community members may experience anxiety related to social disruption caused by COVID-19, and we want to encourage residents to communicate with loved ones using appropriate methods such as telephone, video, email, and text messages. "said Quick, who first unveiled the plan during an emergency meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Similar restaurant shutdown orders have already been issued in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, as well as in several cities, including Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

Quick has the legal authority to issue orders regulating restaurant and bar operations, and the mandate could be carried out through a fine or even criminal prosecution.

