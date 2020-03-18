Orange County is not closed, it is still open for business – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hours after issuing a rigidly worded emergency order that appeared to limit public and private meetings, Orange County officials appeared to back down on Wednesday and declared that the county was open for business.

Orange County Supervisors Michelle Steel and Don Wagner held a press conference to announce a total of 42 COVID-19 cases in the county, 22 of which are believed to be related to travel. Seven others are believed to be person-to-person.

The total number of cases was previously 29.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Wagner said he understood the confusion over the order given by the county health officer, Dr. Nicole Quick, saying that some business leaders thought the ban on meetings and events meant "you and your business office and you and a coworker, unless you are an essential service. Many people who are not in essential services worried if they were going to work today if they would be arrested, and that is not the intention. "

Wagner said county officials are asking companies to practice social distancing and encourage teleworking when possible.

"Are we going to patrol the streets looking for this? We are not, ”said OC Health Care Agency Director Richard Sanchez.

Sánchez also said the county "has not done,quot; what San Francisco did by establishing a ban on mass gatherings of 1,000 or more people earlier this week.

Authorities also clarified that the county order is not "shelter-in-place,quot; but "quarantine-in-place,quot; for at least 14 days.

Quick's order went into effect until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, and could be expanded.