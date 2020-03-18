Oprah Winfrey responds to viral rumor that she was arrested for sex trafficking

Instagram

The name of the old daytime talk show Queen is trending on Twitter when word got out that her house was broken into in connection with a federal case involving Tom Hanks and Gayle King.

Up News Info –

Oprah Winfrey It's been trending on Twitter, but not for good reason. Social media users have been spreading unconfirmed reports that the media mogul has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

According to rumors, the 66-year-old television producer was making a sex ring with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced movie mogul was reportedly the one who reported him to the authorities, as he is accused of making fun of everyone, including the former queen of the daytime talk show, for having less time in jail before his sentence.

%MINIFYHTML70d39629edfc9e90c16e1f1d9ab94f0a11% %MINIFYHTML70d39629edfc9e90c16e1f1d9ab94f0a12%

Rumors further claimed that Oprah's Boca Raton mansion had been raided in connection with the case and the feds found miles of tunnels under her home. Additionally, Tom Hanks, who is currently hiding in Australia after his coronavirus diagnosis, and Oprah's best friend Gayle King they were also said to be involved in the sex ring.

But the scandalous reports turn out to be false. Quenching the rumors, Oprah went to Twitter to say, "I just received a phone call saying my name is trending. And being robbed for something horrible. FALSE. IT'S NOT TRUE. They have not been raided or arrested."

By inserting a message about a real problem, the coronavirus, he added, "only disinfecting and distancing itself from the rest of the world. Keep everyone safe."

<br />

In response to the fake news, one person blamed "someone was bored while in quarantine." Someone reacted similarly, "Are people really bored already? To start a rumor like this …" Another stated: "This story is completely false and was started by the far-right group Qanon (or whatever nonsense is call now) ". "

While many didn't believe the rumors in the first place and quickly leapt to Oprah's defense, a few others cited old reports that Oprah allegedly tried to cover up sexual abuse at school for her girls in Africa more than a decade ago. "It is time for people to know the truth … it has been around for years," one commented. Another person tweeted: "I don't know if @Oprah has been arrested for child trafficking right now. But I wouldn't be surprised …"