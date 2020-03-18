Oprah Winfrey denies human trafficking arrest rumors

Oprah Winfrey jumped on Twitter to deny rumors that the feds had raided and arrested her.

A report went viral that claimed Winfrey had been arrested at her home in Boca Raton, Florida on sex trafficking charges and was online Tuesday.

"I just received a phone call saying my name is trending. And that I have been tricked by something horrible FALSE. IT IS NOT TRUE. They have not been assaulted or arrested. Only disinfecting and distancing myself from the rest of the world. Keep everyone safe. , "she tweeted.

Newsweek reported that the fabricated report was accompanied by a video from a reporter who claimed that authorities searched his house for underground tunnels.

The rumor was reportedly started by the far-right group, QAnon, and involved Madonna, Kevin Spacey, Charles Barkley, Celine Dion and Tom Hanks.

But as the billionaire magnate confirms, he is in quarantine, hoping to remain coronavirus-free, just like the rest of the nation.