Oprah Winfrey denies human trafficking arrest rumors

Bradley Lamb
Oprah Winfrey jumped on Twitter to deny rumors that the feds had raided and arrested her.

A report went viral that claimed Winfrey had been arrested at her home in Boca Raton, Florida on sex trafficking charges and was online Tuesday.

"I just received a phone call saying my name is trending. And that I have been tricked by something horrible FALSE. IT IS NOT TRUE. They have not been assaulted or arrested. Only disinfecting and distancing myself from the rest of the world. Keep everyone safe. , "she tweeted.

