Oprah Winfrey closes terrible arrest rumors

Oprah Winfrey is closing false rumors on social media.

The 66-year-old television magnate led Twitter overnight to respond to "horrible,quot; rumors circulating online that she had been arrested. In her post on the rumors, Oprah said she had received a call after her name started appearing on social media.

"I just received a phone call saying my name is trending. And that I have been tricked by something horrible FALSE. IT IS NOT TRUE," Oprah wrote to her Twitter followers Tuesday night. "They have not been assaulted or arrested. Simply disinfected and distanced from the rest of the world. Keep everyone safe."

A conspiracy theory reportedly appeared online stating that Oprah had been arrested in connection with a sex trafficking ring. The allegations also stated that Oprah's house had been broken into, which she referred to in her tweet.

In response to the social media conspiracy, many fans and fellow stars are defending Oprah.