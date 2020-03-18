Oprah Winfrey addresses rumors that her property was raided and she was arrested for sex trafficking

Late Tuesday night, Oprah Winfrey was forced to turn to social media to deny a wild and untrue rumor that became the # 1 trend on Twitter.

It seems that because people are forced to stay home due to the coronavirus, they have a lot of free time on their hands.

And someone started the crazy rumor that police raided a mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, where Oprah had been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The crazy conspiracy theory also claimed that Tom Hanks and Charles Barkley were also arrested.

After the story went viral, Oprah turned to social media to address the issue: “I just received a phone call saying my name is trending. And being trolled for some horrible fake thing. Is not true. They have not been assaulted or arrested. Only disinfectant and distancing from the rest of the world. Stay safe, everyone. "

The rumors appear to have originated from an online message.

One person had this reaction: “Many of the people who ask WTF what's going on with Oprah (& # 39; was she arrested?! & # 39;) are posting funny reaction memes, and then they're getting lots of me like and RT because they are fun. So it's an inadvertent meta trend … but now the marginal buzz of traffic is going to turn heads. "

Another commenter shared, "No, it's not. She can tweet about this, but not tweet about her old friend Harvey Weinstein. 🤔"

This social media user stated, "I can't imagine someone being bored enough to risk their lives by going to prison on an accusation of what I suppose is 'entertainment' … Quarantine is boring but not so boring. 😂 "

A fourth comment read: "You are all bored of AF making up stories during quarantine 🤣 LOTS of fake news circulating and people are so quick to believe it 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️"

This observer added: "People care about mental health unless they don't like the person. Leave Oprah alone. Who would trolle Oprah? But we send banknotes,quot; discreetly. "Come buy!

A hilarious critic chimed in: "I bet Gayle is tweeting about her while she's in jail." I can't wait for the documentary series "Surviving Oprah,quot; to drop. They got me saying Oprah 😂😂😂😂 lol for free.

It seems that the people behind the rumors wanted to link the business magnate with his longtime friend, the disgraced movie producer, Harvey Weinstein.



